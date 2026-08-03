₹5,000 vs ₹2 lakh: This gadget is changing how homes get big screens

Giant Screen
A massive 100-inch TV may sound like a dream purchase, but the price can easily cross several lakhs. Portable projectors are changing the equation by offering a theatre-like viewing experience on a simple wall, making big-screen entertainment possible at a much lower cost.
₹5000 Gamble
Cheap projectors are flooding the market, but not every low-priced device delivers the cinematic experience buyers expect. From brightness issues to poor picture quality, choosing the wrong projector can turn an exciting upgrade into a disappointing purchase.
Brightness Battle
Screen size alone does not decide picture quality. The brightness level of a projector plays a crucial role, especially in Indian homes where natural light can affect viewing. Experts recommend checking lumen ratings before spending money on a projector.
Smart Switch
A projector is no longer just a device for displaying images. New models come with smart operating systems, streaming support and wireless connectivity, allowing users to watch movies, shows and sports without complicated setups.
Hidden Checks
Before bringing home a portable projector, buyers need to look beyond price and screen size. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI support can decide whether the device becomes a convenient entertainment hub or a frustrating gadget.