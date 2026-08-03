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₹5,000 vs ₹2 lakh: This gadget is changing how homes get big screens

₹5,000 vs ₹2 lakh: This gadget is changing how homes get big screens

Portable projectors are challenging expensive TVs by offering big-screen entertainment at affordable prices. Know the features, brightness, smart options and checks before buying one.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
Giant Screen
1/5

Giant Screen

A massive 100-inch TV may sound like a dream purchase, but the price can easily cross several lakhs. Portable projectors are changing the equation by offering a theatre-like viewing experience on a simple wall, making big-screen entertainment possible at a much lower cost.

₹5000 Gamble
2/5

₹5000 Gamble

Cheap projectors are flooding the market, but not every low-priced device delivers the cinematic experience buyers expect. From brightness issues to poor picture quality, choosing the wrong projector can turn an exciting upgrade into a disappointing purchase.

Brightness Battle
3/5

Brightness Battle

Screen size alone does not decide picture quality. The brightness level of a projector plays a crucial role, especially in Indian homes where natural light can affect viewing. Experts recommend checking lumen ratings before spending money on a projector.

Smart Switch
4/5

Smart Switch

A projector is no longer just a device for displaying images. New models come with smart operating systems, streaming support and wireless connectivity, allowing users to watch movies, shows and sports without complicated setups.

Hidden Checks
5/5

Hidden Checks

Before bringing home a portable projector, buyers need to look beyond price and screen size. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI support can decide whether the device becomes a convenient entertainment hub or a frustrating gadget.

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