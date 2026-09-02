₹90 crore for 15 episodes? What reports claim about Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol hosting fee

Sony's current programme page lists Ajay Devgn and Rajesh Tailang in the cast of Crime Patrol 2026. The season premiered on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with Devgn taking on the presenting role.
Sony's promotion announced an August 31 start and a Monday-to-Thursday, 10:30 p.m. television schedule, with episodes also available through Sony LIV. Viewers should use the broadcaster's current schedule because television slots can change after launch.
Sony LIV classifies the Hindi crime programme U/A 16+ and says its stories are inspired by real cases. “Inspired by” does not mean that every scene is a documentary reconstruction, so the gallery should not present dramatised details as court-established facts without separate reporting.
Hindustan Times reported a ₹90-crore fee for 15 episodes, but Sony and Devgn had not confirmed either figure by September 2. Because the same problem affects many published fee estimates for other hosts, a ranked comparison with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar or Rohit Shetty would give unverified claims a false appearance of precision.