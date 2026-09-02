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₹90 crore for 15 episodes? What reports claim about Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol hosting fee

₹90 crore for 15 episodes? What reports claim about Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol hosting fee

Ajay Devgn presents Crime Patrol 2026 on Sony TV and Sony LIV. The widely reported ₹90-crore fee for 15 episodes remains unconfirmed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 6:22 PM IST
Ajay Devgn is presenting the new Crime Patrol season
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Sony's current programme page lists Ajay Devgn and Rajesh Tailang in the cast of Crime Patrol 2026. The season premiered on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with Devgn taking on the presenting role.

The scheduled television slot is Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m.
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Sony's promotion announced an August 31 start and a Monday-to-Thursday, 10:30 p.m. television schedule, with episodes also available through Sony LIV. Viewers should use the broadcaster's current schedule because television slots can change after launch.

Sony describes the stories as inspired by real cases
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Sony LIV classifies the Hindi crime programme U/A 16+ and says its stories are inspired by real cases. “Inspired by” does not mean that every scene is a documentary reconstruction, so the gallery should not present dramatised details as court-established facts without separate reporting.

The ₹90-crore, 15-episode claim has no official confirmation
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Hindustan Times reported a ₹90-crore fee for 15 episodes, but Sony and Devgn had not confirmed either figure by September 2. Because the same problem affects many published fee estimates for other hosts, a ranked comparison with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar or Rohit Shetty would give unverified claims a false appearance of precision.

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