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Salman Khan's reported ₹120 crore Bigg Boss 20 fee works out to about ₹8 crore a weekend

Salman Khan's reported ₹120 crore Bigg Boss 20 fee works out to about ₹8 crore a weekend

Salman Khan is reportedly paid about ₹120 crore for Bigg Boss 20. Spread across a 15-week season, that is roughly ₹8 crore a weekend. Who is left, and who has gone.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Nine weeks in, 11 left
1/7

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on 6 September, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm with the Colors TV telecast at 10:30 pm. Eleven contestants remained after Aasif Khan's eviction on 31 October, Siasat reported, and reports say nobody was evicted on the Diwali weekend. No finale date has been announced; reports point to the third or fourth week of December.

The top 11
2/7

The remaining housemates are Yung DSA, Uditi Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP.

Who has left so far
3/7

Rohed Khan was the first out, around 19 September, followed by Isha Rikhi on 27-28 September. Rhiti Tiwari went in a mid-week elimination reported on 1 October. Nakul Dhull was thrown out in mid-October for getting physical in a fight with Gullu. Aman Gandhi left after five weeks, around 19 October. Boxer Mary Kom went after seven weeks, on 24 October, and Aasif Khan after eight.

The ₹120 crore report
4/7

ABP Marathi reported that Salman Khan was offered ₹120 crore for the full season, the Free Press Journal said. Goodreturns cited The Economic Times for the same figure. Neither Salman Khan nor the makers have confirmed it. Producer Rishi Negi told India Today in 2025 that the fee is a matter between Salman and JioHotstar.

Our maths: about ₹8 crore a weekend
5/7

If the finale lands around 20 December, the season runs about 15 weeks. Spread over 15 weekends, ₹120 crore is ₹8 crore a weekend. With two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes each weekend, that is about ₹4 crore an episode. This is an illustration built on an unconfirmed report.

How the fee has moved
6/7

In his early seasons as host, from Season 4 in 2010, Salman was reportedly paid about ₹2.5 crore an episode, the Free Press Journal says. Reports put his fee at about ₹200 crore for Season 17 and about ₹250 crore for Season 18, and at ₹120-150 crore for Season 19's 15 weeks. None of these figures has been confirmed.

What to watch next
7/7

Each weekend now narrows the house towards the finale. Watch for an official finale date from Colors and JioHotstar. The winner's prize money has not been disclosed in the reports we checked.

More In-Pic

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