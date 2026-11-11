Salman Khan's reported ₹120 crore Bigg Boss 20 fee works out to about ₹8 crore a weekend

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on 6 September, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm with the Colors TV telecast at 10:30 pm. Eleven contestants remained after Aasif Khan's eviction on 31 October, Siasat reported, and reports say nobody was evicted on the Diwali weekend. No finale date has been announced; reports point to the third or fourth week of December.
The remaining housemates are Yung DSA, Uditi Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP.
Rohed Khan was the first out, around 19 September, followed by Isha Rikhi on 27-28 September. Rhiti Tiwari went in a mid-week elimination reported on 1 October. Nakul Dhull was thrown out in mid-October for getting physical in a fight with Gullu. Aman Gandhi left after five weeks, around 19 October. Boxer Mary Kom went after seven weeks, on 24 October, and Aasif Khan after eight.
ABP Marathi reported that Salman Khan was offered ₹120 crore for the full season, the Free Press Journal said. Goodreturns cited The Economic Times for the same figure. Neither Salman Khan nor the makers have confirmed it. Producer Rishi Negi told India Today in 2025 that the fee is a matter between Salman and JioHotstar.
If the finale lands around 20 December, the season runs about 15 weeks. Spread over 15 weekends, ₹120 crore is ₹8 crore a weekend. With two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes each weekend, that is about ₹4 crore an episode. This is an illustration built on an unconfirmed report.
In his early seasons as host, from Season 4 in 2010, Salman was reportedly paid about ₹2.5 crore an episode, the Free Press Journal says. Reports put his fee at about ₹200 crore for Season 17 and about ₹250 crore for Season 18, and at ₹120-150 crore for Season 19's 15 weeks. None of these figures has been confirmed.
Each weekend now narrows the house towards the finale. Watch for an official finale date from Colors and JioHotstar. The winner's prize money has not been disclosed in the reports we checked.