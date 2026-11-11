Salman Khan's reported ₹120 crore Bigg Boss 20 fee works out to about ₹8 crore a weekend

Rohed Khan was the first out, around 19 September, followed by Isha Rikhi on 27-28 September. Rhiti Tiwari went in a mid-week elimination reported on 1 October. Nakul Dhull was thrown out in mid-October for getting physical in a fight with Gullu. Aman Gandhi left after five weeks, around 19 October. Boxer Mary Kom went after seven weeks, on 24 October, and Aasif Khan after eight.