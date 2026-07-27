Salman Khan’s ₹41L watch sparks global envy with Indian flag-inspired design

Flag Fusion
Salman Khan’s ₹41 lakh Jacob & Co watch marries global craftsmanship with Indian pride, featuring saffron and green accents from the national flag, reflecting cultural storytelling in every detail. (images: jacob&co)
Celebrity Unbox
In an exclusive reveal, Salman’s unboxing video showcased his genuine admiration for the timepiece, blending star power with luxury, and instantly generating social media buzz across Instagram and Twitter.
Dual Domination
The watch features an independently adjustable dual time zone, allowing travelers full control over hour and minute settings—a practical, high-tech nod for globetrotting fans and executives alike.
Legacy Link
Inspired by Salman’s father and personal heritage, the watch engraves SK initials at 6 o’clock, turning it into a narrative-rich collectible where craftsmanship meets legacy and celebrity influence.
Luxury Statement
Beyond its price tag, the stainless-steel watch with sapphire glass and premium leather strap positions Salman as a tastemaker, highlighting how luxury accessories can blend artistry, heritage, and global relevance.