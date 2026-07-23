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Samsung’s hidden strategy: Turning smartphone users into financial customers

Samsung’s hidden strategy: Turning smartphone users into financial customers

Samsung is moving beyond smartphones with Galaxy Card, combining payments, cashback and Samsung Wallet to build a stronger digital ecosystem and turn users into long-term financial customers.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 4:36 PM IST
Wallet War
1/5

Wallet War

Samsung is moving beyond smartphones and wearables by entering a space where tech giants are fighting for daily consumer habits — payments. With Galaxy Card linked directly to Samsung Wallet and offering up to 5% cashback, the company is turning its ecosystem into a financial playground for millions of users.

Cashback Trap
2/5

Cashback Trap

The biggest attraction of Galaxy Card is the promise of up to 5% cashback, a reward strong enough to make Samsung users rethink how they spend money. The strategy could push customers to keep more transactions inside Samsung’s ecosystem instead of using traditional banking options.

Ecosystem Lock
3/5

Ecosystem Lock

Samsung’s latest move is not just about launching another credit card — it is about strengthening customer loyalty. By connecting payments, smartphones and digital services under one roof, the company is creating deeper ties with users and making switching to another brand more difficult.

Fintech Shift
4/5

Fintech Shift

The Galaxy Card launch highlights a bigger technology trend where hardware companies are becoming financial players. From payments to banking services, companies are increasingly trying to own more parts of a customer’s digital life instead of just selling devices.

Rival Pressure
5/5

Rival Pressure

Samsung’s entry into financial services could force competitors to rethink their own strategies. As Apple, Google and other technology giants explore ecosystem-based financial products, the battle for consumer attention may soon move from smartphone screens to wallets.

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