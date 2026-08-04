Scorpio N facelift, BE 6 update and Vision S: Mahindra's Independence Day is a big day for car buyers

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will debut at Mahindra's Independence Day event on August 15. Units have already started arriving at dealerships across the country, positioning Mahindra to begin customer deliveries almost immediately after the official reveal.
Contrary to expectations, the Scorpio N update is a model year upgrade rather than a complete facelift. It focuses on meaningful interior improvements rather than exterior redesign — keeping the distinctive Scorpio N silhouette unchanged while significantly upgrading what buyers experience inside.
Key upgrades include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a new fully digital instrument cluster, 65W Type-C charging ports, a redesigned centre console and new alloy wheels — a comprehensive package of improvements for one of Mahindra's best-sellers.
The powertrain lineup is expected to remain unchanged — retaining the current 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic gearbox choices continuing across the variant range.
The August 15 event will be Mahindra's biggest product day of the year — featuring the Scorpio N facelift alongside the updated BE 6 with a new triple-screen setup and the near-production Vision S, making it one of the most content-rich Independence Day automotive events in recent memory.