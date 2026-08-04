Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Scorpio N facelift, BE 6 update and Vision S: Mahindra's Independence Day is a big day for car buyers

Scorpio N facelift, BE 6 update and Vision S: Mahindra's Independence Day is a big day for car buyers

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift launches August 15 with a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, bigger screen and digital cluster — units already at dealerships ahead of the Independence Day reveal.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 6:08 PM IST
Scorpio N Is Ready — And Already At Dealerships
1/5

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will debut at Mahindra's Independence Day event on August 15. Units have already started arriving at dealerships across the country, positioning Mahindra to begin customer deliveries almost immediately after the official reveal.

A Model Year Update — Not A Full Facelift
2/5

Contrary to expectations, the Scorpio N update is a model year upgrade rather than a complete facelift. It focuses on meaningful interior improvements rather than exterior redesign — keeping the distinctive Scorpio N silhouette unchanged while significantly upgrading what buyers experience inside.

360-Degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof And Bigger Screen
3/5

Key upgrades include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a new fully digital instrument cluster, 65W Type-C charging ports, a redesigned centre console and new alloy wheels — a comprehensive package of improvements for one of Mahindra's best-sellers.

Engines Stay The Same — Petrol And Diesel Continue
4/5

The powertrain lineup is expected to remain unchanged — retaining the current 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic gearbox choices continuing across the variant range.

August 15 Also Brings BE 6 Update And Vision S
5/5

The August 15 event will be Mahindra's biggest product day of the year — featuring the Scorpio N facelift alongside the updated BE 6 with a new triple-screen setup and the near-production Vision S, making it one of the most content-rich Independence Day automotive events in recent memory.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended