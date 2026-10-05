Screenshot a ticket, create a reminder: Vivo previews practical OriginOS 7 tools ahead of its October 6 event

Vivo says Origin Workbench can manage up to five apps simultaneously. Its India preview specifies selected models with at least 12GB RAM and compatible apps. The feature should not be assumed available on every Vivo handset.
AI Cross-App Drag is designed to move text or images into another app and offer actions such as text extraction, translation or contact creation. Vivo makes availability conditional on compatible devices, apps and regions.
Snap & Go is designed to identify information in screenshots, such as a booking, and create a calendar event or reminder. Vivo says support depends on selected devices, regions and third-party apps; AI results can vary.
Vivo's preview describes AI Call Answering and Call Overview, including transcription and summaries. Support varies by model, region and language, while results can depend on call quality. These are announced capabilities, not an independent review.
Vivo's global page describes compatible AirPods battery information on Origin Island and iCloud web access through File Manager. Its India preview points to an October 6 launch; feature previews do not establish an update date for every model.