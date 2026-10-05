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Screenshot a ticket, create a reminder: Vivo previews practical OriginOS 7 tools ahead of its October 6 event

Screenshot a ticket, create a reminder: Vivo previews practical OriginOS 7 tools ahead of its October 6 event

Vivo's OriginOS 7 preview covers five-app multitasking, cross-app drag, screenshot reminders and AI call tools. Check the device, app and regional conditions before expecting an update.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026, 7:11 PM IST
More apps can share the workspace
1/5

Vivo says Origin Workbench can manage up to five apps simultaneously. Its India preview specifies selected models with at least 12GB RAM and compatible apps. The feature should not be assumed available on every Vivo handset.

Drag content into another app
2/5

AI Cross-App Drag is designed to move text or images into another app and offer actions such as text extraction, translation or contact creation. Vivo makes availability conditional on compatible devices, apps and regions.

Turn a screenshot into a calendar action
3/5

Snap & Go is designed to identify information in screenshots, such as a booking, and create a calendar event or reminder. Vivo says support depends on selected devices, regions and third-party apps; AI results can vary.

AI can assist when you miss a call
4/5

Vivo's preview describes AI Call Answering and Call Overview, including transcription and summaries. Support varies by model, region and language, while results can depend on call quality. These are announced capabilities, not an independent review.

Some links extend to Apple devices and services
5/5

Vivo's global page describes compatible AirPods battery information on Origin Island and iCloud web access through File Manager. Its India preview points to an October 6 launch; feature previews do not establish an update date for every model.

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