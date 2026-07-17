Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Priyanka: 10 Bollywood stars who built billion-dollar business empires

Many Bollywood celebrities have moved well beyond acting — establishing billion-dollar businesses in film production, sports, fashion, beauty, hospitality, technology and consumer brands. Here are 10 who have built extraordinary empires alongside their screen careers.
Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment, one of India's leading visual effects and film production companies, and the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise — two businesses that have made him one of the most commercially powerful figures in Indian entertainment.
Amitabh Bachchan has diversified into entertainment, technology and consumer business startups alongside his endorsement portfolio. Salman Khan founded Being Human Clothing — a lifestyle brand with stores across multiple countries, running alongside the charitable Being Human Foundation.
Aamir Khan Productions has driven some of the most commercially significant and critically acclaimed films in modern Hindi cinema. Ajay Devgn has diversified across film production, visual effects, cinema exhibition and the broader media and entertainment industry.
Akshay Kumar has expanded into film production, sports businesses, tech startups, fitness and consumer brands. Deepika Padukone has invested in startups across beauty, wellness, tech and consumer goods through KA Enterprises, alongside successful brand partnerships.
Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma — a children's clothing and lifestyle brand — which entered a major strategic partnership with Reliance Retail. Karan Johar leads Dharma Productions, one of India's most influential production houses, expanding into digital content, talent management and brand partnerships.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built an international business portfolio spanning film production, the haircare brand Anomaly Haircare, investments in tech startups and hospitality businesses — making her one of Bollywood's most globally diversified business personalities.