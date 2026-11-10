Shah Rukh Khan lost ₹2,490 crore and is still India's richest actor: Where his money sits

The Hurun India Rich List 2026, released on 24 September, puts Shah Rukh Khan's wealth at ₹10,000 crore. That is down from ₹12,490 crore a year earlier, a fall of about 20%. He remains India's richest actor. Hurun did not give a specific reason for the drop, according to Business Today's report.
Amitabh Bachchan is second at ₹4,000 crore, up from ₹1,630 crore. Salman Khan enters the list at ₹3,000 crore and Hrithik Roshan has ₹2,500 crore. Together, the three come to ₹9,500 crore, which is ₹500 crore less than Shah Rukh Khan alone. Juhi Chawla, listed at ₹7,790 crore in 2025, did not appear in the 2026 list.
Hurun's chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid told the BBC in 2025 that Shah Rukh Khan's billionaire status comes mainly from his stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports. Red Chillies is his production and visual effects studio. Knight Riders Sports owns Kolkata Knight Riders and teams in overseas leagues.
In 2008, Shah Rukh Khan paid ₹165 crore for a 55% stake in KKR, when the team was valued at ₹300 crore, Siasat reported in January. It put the team's current value at ₹13,000-15,000 crore and his stake at ₹7,000-8,000 crore. That is more than 40 times his original cost. These are media valuations, not audited figures.
Reports in January said Shah Rukh Khan planned to buy about 35% of KKR from the Mehta Group, which owns 45%. That would take his share to nearly 90%, in a deal reported at around ₹4,000 crore. The deal had not been officially announced in the reports we checked, so treat it as unconfirmed.
His Bandra home Mannat is widely reported to be worth close to ₹300 crore. It is being renovated, with two more floors of about 7,000 sq ft and a new gallery for greeting fans. The work is estimated at about ₹25 crore and is due to finish by December 2026. Even at ₹300 crore, Mannat is only about 3% of his Hurun wealth.
Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, releases in cinemas on 24 December 2026. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. A big release can lift Red Chillies, but the bulk of his wealth sits in his business stakes. The next Hurun list will show whether the 2026 drop was a one-year dip.