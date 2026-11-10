Shah Rukh Khan lost ₹2,490 crore and is still India's richest actor: Where his money sits

His Bandra home Mannat is widely reported to be worth close to ₹300 crore. It is being renovated, with two more floors of about 7,000 sq ft and a new gallery for greeting fans. The work is estimated at about ₹25 crore and is due to finish by December 2026. Even at ₹300 crore, Mannat is only about 3% of his Hurun wealth.