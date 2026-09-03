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Simple Wave promises up to 243 km of IDC range, but buyers should check which version gets each feature

Simple Wave promises up to 243 km of IDC range, but buyers should check which version gets each feature

Simple Wave prices start at ₹1,09,999, with four battery sizes and up to 243 km claimed IDC range. Check which performance and features belong to each version.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 4:51 PM IST
Prices start at ₹1,09,999, with deliveries scheduled for September 25
1/5

Simple Energy launched the Wave at ₹1,09,999 for the Wave S 2.2 kWh version, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Five higher configurations take the range up to ₹1.90 lakh for the Wave+ 5 kWh. The company said deliveries would begin on September 25, although availability can differ by variant and city.

Four battery sizes deliver four company-claimed IDC ranges
2/5

The Wave S uses either a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed 110 km IDC range or a 2.7 kWh battery rated at 132 km. The Wave gets a 3.7 kWh battery and 171 km claim, while the Wave+ pairs a 5 kWh battery with a claimed 243 km. IDC figures are laboratory-cycle claims, not guaranteed real-world distance.

The two higher versions reach a claimed 90 km/h
3/5

Simple lists 90 km/h and a 3.3-second 0–40 km/h claim for the Wave and Wave+. The lower Wave S is rated at 75 km/h and four seconds to 40 km/h. Reports identify a 6.4 kW motor; buyers should compare the exact configuration rather than applying top-model figures to every Wave.

The 70-litre storage figure is divided among three compartments
4/5

Simple claims 70 litres of total storage: 63 litres beneath the seat, a three-litre front cubby and a four-litre quick-access side compartment called “Pill Storage.” The seat is 920 mm long, while published dimensions include a 775 mm seat height and 175 mm ground clearance.

Display and rider-assistance equipment varies by configuration
5/5

Wave+ receives a seven-inch TFT as standard, while lower versions can be configured with a TFT or InfinityBlack LCD display. All versions use a front disc, rear drum and combined braking; the higher versions add Sport mode, and Simple limits its GripSense traction-control feature to upper configurations.

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