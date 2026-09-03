Simple Wave promises up to 243 km of IDC range, but buyers should check which version gets each feature

Simple Energy launched the Wave at ₹1,09,999 for the Wave S 2.2 kWh version, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Five higher configurations take the range up to ₹1.90 lakh for the Wave+ 5 kWh. The company said deliveries would begin on September 25, although availability can differ by variant and city.
The Wave S uses either a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed 110 km IDC range or a 2.7 kWh battery rated at 132 km. The Wave gets a 3.7 kWh battery and 171 km claim, while the Wave+ pairs a 5 kWh battery with a claimed 243 km. IDC figures are laboratory-cycle claims, not guaranteed real-world distance.
Simple lists 90 km/h and a 3.3-second 0–40 km/h claim for the Wave and Wave+. The lower Wave S is rated at 75 km/h and four seconds to 40 km/h. Reports identify a 6.4 kW motor; buyers should compare the exact configuration rather than applying top-model figures to every Wave.
Simple claims 70 litres of total storage: 63 litres beneath the seat, a three-litre front cubby and a four-litre quick-access side compartment called “Pill Storage.” The seat is 920 mm long, while published dimensions include a 775 mm seat height and 175 mm ground clearance.
Wave+ receives a seven-inch TFT as standard, while lower versions can be configured with a TFT or InfinityBlack LCD display. All versions use a front disc, rear drum and combined braking; the higher versions add Sport mode, and Simple limits its GripSense traction-control feature to upper configurations.