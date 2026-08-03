Six iPhones, one event: Apple’s 2026 lineup could be the biggest year yet for iPhone

Apple is widely expected to host its annual iPhone launch event in September 2026. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a rumoured foldable iPhone will be announced — while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air and iPhone 18e could arrive separately in early 2027.
The rumoured lineup includes six devices: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone (rumoured to be called iPhone Ultra). Releasing Pro models first and delaying standard models to 2027 would mark one of Apple's biggest launch cycle changes in years.
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset with 12GB RAM — matching the standard models for the first time. A new C2 modem, improved Wi-Fi chip and enhanced satellite connectivity are also rumoured across the lineup.
The Pro camera system is expected to add a variable aperture main camera — physically adjusting incoming light for greater flexibility — alongside a larger telephoto aperture. The Dynamic Island is rumoured to shrink significantly as Face ID components become more compact.
Battery capacity is expected to receive one of the biggest upgrades in years, with Pro models approaching the 5,000 mAh mark. The larger battery may make the iPhone 18 Pro Max marginally thicker and heavier than its predecessor — a trade-off Apple appears willing to make.
Current leaks suggest four finishes for the iPhone 18 Pro: Light Blue, Silver, Dark Gray and Dark Cherry — with Dark Cherry expected to be the signature colour of this generation, replacing the Cosmic Orange that defined the iPhone 17 Pro.
The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to ship with iOS 27, bringing a more conversational Siri, on-screen awareness, AI-assisted writing, AI image generation, AI-powered photo editing and a dedicated Siri interface — expanding Apple Intelligence significantly beyond its current capabilities.