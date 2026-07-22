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Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets two rare colours — only 200 cars will be made

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets two rare colours — only 200 cars will be made

Skoda has added Shimla Green and Steel Grey to the Slavia Monte Carlo. Only 200 cars will be offered, all with black roofs and automatic gearboxes.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 7:26 PM IST
Only 200 Cars
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Skoda introduced the two limited-run colours on July 21. Just 200 Slavia Monte Carlos will be produced in these finishes, while prices remain unchanged between ₹16.69 lakh and ₹18.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

Two New Shades
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Buyers can choose between Shimla Green and Steel Grey. Both are offered exclusively with a contrasting black roof, giving the sedan a stronger dual-tone appearance without changing its familiar Monte Carlo body design.

Automatics Only
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The limited colours are reserved for the Slavia Monte Carlo’s two automatic variants: the 1.0 TSI with a six-speed torque-converter gearbox and the 1.5 TSI with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Sporty Outside Details
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Monte Carlo styling includes a gloss-black grille surround, 16-inch black alloy wheels, darkened LED tail-lamps, model-specific badges, black exterior accents and an electric sunroof beneath the dual-tone roof. (AI generated)

Red And Black
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Inside, the sporty theme continues with red detailing, a red-themed 20.32cm virtual cockpit, ventilated and electrically adjustable leatherette front seats, Monte Carlo scuff plates and sporty alloy pedals.

Two Turbo Engines
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The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 115PS and 178Nm. The stronger 1.5-litre unit develops 150PS and 250Nm, while Active Cylinder Technology can shut down two cylinders under light loads.

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