Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets two rare colours — only 200 cars will be made

Skoda introduced the two limited-run colours on July 21. Just 200 Slavia Monte Carlos will be produced in these finishes, while prices remain unchanged between ₹16.69 lakh and ₹18.19 lakh, ex-showroom.
Buyers can choose between Shimla Green and Steel Grey. Both are offered exclusively with a contrasting black roof, giving the sedan a stronger dual-tone appearance without changing its familiar Monte Carlo body design.
The limited colours are reserved for the Slavia Monte Carlo’s two automatic variants: the 1.0 TSI with a six-speed torque-converter gearbox and the 1.5 TSI with a seven-speed DSG transmission.
Monte Carlo styling includes a gloss-black grille surround, 16-inch black alloy wheels, darkened LED tail-lamps, model-specific badges, black exterior accents and an electric sunroof beneath the dual-tone roof. (AI generated)
Inside, the sporty theme continues with red detailing, a red-themed 20.32cm virtual cockpit, ventilated and electrically adjustable leatherette front seats, Monte Carlo scuff plates and sporty alloy pedals.
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 115PS and 178Nm. The stronger 1.5-litre unit develops 150PS and 250Nm, while Active Cylinder Technology can shut down two cylinders under light loads.