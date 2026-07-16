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Skylines that redefine urban beauty worldwide

Skylines that redefine urban beauty worldwide

Explore the world’s most iconic skylines—from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to Toronto’s CN Tower—where architecture, culture, and urban design blend into breathtaking city vistas.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Dubai Heights
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Dubai Heights

Dubai’s skyline pierces the desert sky with the 828m Burj Khalifa, blending futuristic ambition with luxury. Each tower tells a story of rapid transformation from port town to global metropolis.

Manhattan Magic
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Manhattan Magic

New York’s skyline merges Art Deco icons like the Empire State with modern marvels like One World Trade Center. The jagged silhouette between Hudson and East Rivers makes it instantly iconic worldwide.

Hong Kong
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Hong Kong

Glittering skyscrapers like the ICC and Two IFC hug Victoria Harbour, reflecting both financial might and aesthetic appeal. Night lights turn the skyline into a luminous, cinematic spectacle.

Tokyo Fusion
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Tokyo Fusion

Tokyo’s skyline marries historic temples with the modern Tokyo Skytree at 634m. Mount Fuji in the distance and sprawling cityscapes capture a rare harmony of culture, tradition, and futuristic ambition.

Sydney Charm
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Sydney Charm

The Opera House and Harbour Bridge frame Sydney’s skyline over shimmering water. Sunrise or sunset transforms the waterfront into a painterly scene where history and modernity collide.

Singapore Splendor
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Singapore Splendor

Marina Bay Sands and Supertree Grove define Singapore’s skyline. Set against lush greenery and waterfront promenades, the city balances architectural innovation with nature in perfect harmony.

Toronto View
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Toronto View

Anchored by the CN Tower, Toronto blends historic and modern architecture along Lake Ontario. Twilight from the islands transforms the skyline into a mesmerizing urban-meets-natural vista.

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