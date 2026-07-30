Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9,000 mAh battery and 200MP camera: Redmi K100 Pro’s leaked specs are amazing

Ahead of its official unveiling, a Redmi smartphone carrying model number M511CD has appeared in a Geekbench listing, offering an early look at its processor and performance. Some reports link the device to the rumoured Redmi K100 Pro, but Xiaomi has not confirmed the model’s identity.
The Geekbench listing shows a QTI SM8850 chipset — the internal designation for Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The octa-core setup features two cores at 4.61 GHz and six cores at 3.63 GHz, with 16GB of RAM and Android 16 running on top.
The device scored 3,429 points in Geekbench's single-core test and 10,461 in multi-core — figures pointing to genuine flagship-level CPU performance, though these should be treated as indicative rather than final given their pre-release nature.
Earlier leaks point to an OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard K100 is rumoured to carry an 8,500 mAh battery, while the Pro or Pro Max is expected to feature a 9,000 mAh cell — potentially among the largest in any flagship phone.
Leaks suggest a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto sensor — with the Pro variant expected to use a stronger periscope telephoto. Other rumoured features include upgraded speakers, large haptic motors and both IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.
Redmi has confirmed its presence at ChinaJoy 2026 from July 31 to August 3 in China, where early hands-on access to a new product is expected. The full K100 series — including a K100 Pro Max — is expected to go official in September 2026, earlier than last year's K90 series which launched in October.