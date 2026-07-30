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Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9,000 mAh battery and 200MP camera: Redmi K100 Pro’s leaked specs are amazing

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9,000 mAh battery and 200MP camera: Redmi K100 Pro’s leaked specs are amazing

Redmi K100 Pro's Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM and Android 16. With 200MP camera and 9,000 mAh battery rumoured, the September 2026 launch looks very exciting.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 2:17 PM IST
A Flagship Chip Before The Launch
1/6

Ahead of its official unveiling, a Redmi smartphone carrying model number M511CD has appeared in a Geekbench listing, offering an early look at its processor and performance. Some reports link the device to the rumoured Redmi K100 Pro, but Xiaomi has not confirmed the model’s identity.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Inside
2/6

The Geekbench listing shows a QTI SM8850 chipset — the internal designation for Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The octa-core setup features two cores at 4.61 GHz and six cores at 3.63 GHz, with 16GB of RAM and Android 16 running on top.

3,429 Single-Core, 10,461 Multi-Core
3/6

The device scored 3,429 points in Geekbench's single-core test and 10,461 in multi-core — figures pointing to genuine flagship-level CPU performance, though these should be treated as indicative rather than final given their pre-release nature.

185Hz OLED Display, 8,500–9,000 mAh Battery
4/6

Earlier leaks point to an OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard K100 is rumoured to carry an 8,500 mAh battery, while the Pro or Pro Max is expected to feature a 9,000 mAh cell — potentially among the largest in any flagship phone.

200MP Primary Camera And IP68/IP69 Rated
5/6

Leaks suggest a 200MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto sensor — with the Pro variant expected to use a stronger periscope telephoto. Other rumoured features include upgraded speakers, large haptic motors and both IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.

ChinaJoy July 31, Full Launch In September
6/6

Redmi has confirmed its presence at ChinaJoy 2026 from July 31 to August 3 in China, where early hands-on access to a new product is expected. The full K100 series — including a K100 Pro Max — is expected to go official in September 2026, earlier than last year's K90 series which launched in October.

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