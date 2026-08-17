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Sophie Adenot could become the first French woman to spacewalk on August 18—here is NASA’s complete livestream schedule

Sophie Adenot could become the first French woman to spacewalk on August 18—here is NASA’s complete livestream schedule

NASA plans U.S. Spacewalk 97 for August 18, with Anil Menon and Sophie Adenot replacing an ISS communications antenna. Adenot would become the first French woman to spacewalk in orbit.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026, 3:00 PM IST
Adenot would become the first French woman to spacewalk
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This is Adenot’s first mission to space and will be her first spacewalk. If the operation proceeds as scheduled, she will become the first French woman to conduct an extravehicular activity. It will be Menon’s second spacewalk following his August 6 EVA with Jessica Meir. (Credit: ESA)

A historic spacewalk is scheduled for August 18
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NASA has scheduled U.S. Spacewalk 97 for Tuesday, August 18, 2026. NASA astronaut Anil Menon and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot are expected to spend approximately six and a half hours outside the International Space Station replacing a communications antenna.

The astronauts will replace a critical antenna
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Menon and Adenot will replace an ageing Space-to-Ground antenna on the station’s Z1 truss with a spare unit. NASA describes it as a critical communications link used to transmit high-speed data between the station and Mission Control in Houston.

An unexpected sensor reading prompted the date change
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Near the end of Menon’s August 6 spacewalk, a carbon-dioxide sensor in his spacesuit produced an unexpected reading. NASA said Menon reported no other problems and that the sensor returned to normal after he removed the suit.

NASA moved the next spacewalk to August 18 while engineers evaluated the equipment. It is inaccurate to say that Menon suffered dangerous CO₂ exposure or that the operation was delayed by exactly two weeks. (Credit: NASA)

Canadarm2 will help Menon reach the worksites
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NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway will assist from inside the station. They will help the spacewalkers enter and exit their suits and operate Canadarm2, with Menon attached to the robotic arm during parts of the antenna-replacement operation. (Credit: NASA)

Coverage begins at 4:30pm IST
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NASA coverage is scheduled to begin at 7am EDT, or 4:30pm IST, on August 18. The spacewalk is expected to start at approximately 8:35am EDT, or 6:05pm IST.

NASA lists NASA+, YouTube, X, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video as streaming platforms. ESA will also carry coverage on ESA WebTV and its YouTube channel. Timings remain subject to operational changes. (Credit: NASA)

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