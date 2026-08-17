Sophie Adenot could become the first French woman to spacewalk on August 18—here is NASA’s complete livestream schedule

Near the end of Menon’s August 6 spacewalk, a carbon-dioxide sensor in his spacesuit produced an unexpected reading. NASA said Menon reported no other problems and that the sensor returned to normal after he removed the suit.

NASA moved the next spacewalk to August 18 while engineers evaluated the equipment. It is inaccurate to say that Menon suffered dangerous CO₂ exposure or that the operation was delayed by exactly two weeks. (Credit: NASA)