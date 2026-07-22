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Space, cars and AI: How Elon Musk built the world’s most powerful empire

Space, cars and AI: How Elon Musk built the world’s most powerful empire

Elon Musk’s empire spans SpaceX, Tesla, AI and social media. Explore how risky bets, futuristic technology and relentless ambition built one of the world’s most powerful business empires.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 5:13 PM IST
Trillion Trigger
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Trillion Trigger

Elon Musk’s journey from a computer-obsessed child in South Africa to the world’s first trillionaire is a story of extreme ambition, risky bets and futuristic industries. SpaceX’s IPO success pushed his wealth into uncharted territory, making him the first person to cross the trillion-dollar milestone.

Space Fortune
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Space Fortune

SpaceX changed the game for Musk’s empire by turning rockets, satellites and Starlink into a massive financial engine. With Musk owning a significant stake in the company, the IPO valuation near $2 trillion created a wealth explosion that reshaped the billionaire rankings forever.

Hidden Hustle
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Hidden Hustle

Behind the trillion-dollar fortune is a work schedule few can imagine. Musk is known for extremely long working hours, managing companies including SpaceX, Tesla and X while constantly pushing into industries ranging from artificial intelligence to space exploration.

Billionaire Roots
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Billionaire Roots

Before becoming the face of electric cars and rockets, Musk was a young programmer who taught himself coding at just 10 years old. His early ventures, including Zip2 and X.com, created the foundation for the empire that would eventually make him one of history’s richest individuals.

Family Drama
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Family Drama

Musk’s extraordinary business rise has been accompanied by a highly scrutinised personal life. From multiple relationships and a large family to public disputes involving his children and former partners, his private world has often attracted as much attention as his companies.

Power Clash
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Power Clash

Musk’s influence has expanded far beyond business, placing him at the centre of political debates and public controversies. His takeover of Twitter, government role, political involvement and outspoken views have turned him into one of the most debated figures of the modern era.

AI Storm
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AI Storm

Musk’s AI ambitions through xAI and Grok have opened a new chapter in his technology race, but they have also triggered controversy. The chatbot faced criticism and investigations over misuse of AI image features, raising fresh questions about the risks of powerful artificial intelligence tools.

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