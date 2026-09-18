Spending ₹36,999 or ₹49,999 on a Redmi phone? Compare the Note 17 Pro and Pro Max before buying in India

Prices start at ₹36,999, but the two models go on sale on different dates
The Redmi Note 17 Pro costs ₹36,999 for 8GB/128GB and ₹39,999 for 8GB/256GB, with sales reported from September 17. The Pro Max costs ₹49,999 for 8GB/256GB and ₹55,999 for 12GB/256GB, with sales from September 23. Comparing equal 8GB/256GB versions, the Max carries a ₹10,000 premium; comparing base prices, the gap is ₹13,000.
The Pro has 9,000mAh; the Pro Max reaches 10,000mAh
Xiaomi lists a 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, 67W charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging for the Pro. The Pro Max increases these to 10,000mAh, 100W and 27W. Xiaomi claims more than 3.5 days of light use for the Pro and more than four days for the Max under its laboratory conditions; real endurance will vary with signal, brightness, gaming and camera use.
Both phones use the same 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED format
The two models share a 6.83-inch 1.5K 12-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Xiaomi advertises peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, a best-case company measurement rather than guaranteed full-screen outdoor brightness. Because the basic display format is shared, paying extra for the Max is mainly about performance, storage technology, battery and camera differences—not a larger screen.
The Max receives the stronger processor and faster memory standards
The Note 17 Pro uses the 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 with LPDDR4X memory; its 256GB version uses UFS 3.1 storage, while the 128GB model uses UFS 2.2. The Pro Max moves to the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage. On paper, the Max is better positioned for heavier multitasking and large file transfers, though real-world gains depend on software and thermals.
Both get a 50MP main camera, but the Max has the sharper selfie camera
Each phone has a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Note 17 Pro uses a 16MP front camera, while the Pro Max gets a 32MP unit and supports 4K video recording. Megapixel count alone does not establish image quality, so buyers should compare full-resolution samples, low-light results and video stabilisation before choosing on cameras alone.
Four Android upgrades and six years of security support are promised
Both phones ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Xiaomi promises four operating-system upgrades and six years of security updates. The official protection ratings are IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K—the draft’s “IP68K” was incorrect. These laboratory ratings improve resistance to dust and water exposure but do not make damage impossible, and warranty terms should still be checked before deliberate submersion.