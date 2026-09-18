Spending ₹36,999 or ₹49,999 on a Redmi phone? Compare the Note 17 Pro and Pro Max before buying in India

Prices start at ₹36,999, but the two models go on sale on different dates

The Redmi Note 17 Pro costs ₹36,999 for 8GB/128GB and ₹39,999 for 8GB/256GB, with sales reported from September 17. The Pro Max costs ₹49,999 for 8GB/256GB and ₹55,999 for 12GB/256GB, with sales from September 23. Comparing equal 8GB/256GB versions, the Max carries a ₹10,000 premium; comparing base prices, the gap is ₹13,000.