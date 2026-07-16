SRK’s Mannat before it became iconic: Rare details from the ₹300 crore sea-facing home

More than two decades before Mannat became one of Mumbai's most iconic addresses, Shah Rukh Khan opened its doors for a rare personal documentary in 2005 — The Inner and Outer World Of Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Nasreen Munni Kabir.
As he drives toward the house in the documentary, SRK reveals what Mannat truly means: "It's one of the most difficult things I have done in my life: to buy this house. I don't have a house anywhere in the world. When I had kids, I got this house. My great-grandchildren are going to live in this house."
For SRK, Mannat is not a symbol of wealth but of permanence. "My office, they have a problem — they can take it away. My studio, they can take it away. But my house is for the security of my wife, my sister, and my children," he says in the documentary.
One of the most intimate moments in the documentary reveals the family's blended prayer area — where Hindu idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed alongside the Holy Quran. SRK points at Aryan and says: "Isko Gayatri mantra aata hai poora. Poora pooja ye karega."
Explaining the family's approach, SRK says: "Children should know the value of God, whether it's a Hindu God or a Muslim God. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri mantra, which my son says, and I say Bismillah with him. For me it's very important to have Diwali in the house and Eid in the house. Even we celebrate Christmas."
The documentary also captures the personal rules SRK follows inside his home. "There are some unsaid rules in the house that I will not make a phone call when I am in the house," he reveals — offering a rare and humanising glimpse into the domestic life of one of the world's most famous actors.
SRK speaks openly about his elder sister Shehnaz, who lives with him and was deeply affected by their parents' death. "I am very scared of losing people. I am very protective," he admits — revealing that Mannat was built not just as a home, but as an anchor against the losses he experienced as a young man.