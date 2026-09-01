Surat–Udaipur Vande Bharat approved with an eight-coach rake: What passengers should know before bookings open

The Railway Board has approved a new Vande Bharat Express between Surat and Udaipur City. The service has been assigned train numbers 26903 and 26904 and is planned with an eight-coach Vande Bharat rake.
Train 26903 is scheduled to leave Surat at 6:10 am and reach Udaipur City at 1:40 pm. Train 26904 will leave Udaipur City at 3:35 pm and arrive in Surat at 11:00 pm, giving the return journey a scheduled duration of 7 hours 25 minutes.
The approved timetable provides service on every day except Tuesday. Commercial stops are listed at Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar.
The same Railway Board communication approves the discontinuation of trains 26963 and 26964 between Udaipur City and Asarva. That service began regular operations in February 2026; the new train effectively extends direct Vande Bharat connectivity beyond Ahmedabad to Surat.
Surat has been designated as the primary maintenance base, while Vadodara and Asarva will serve as watering stations. The Railway Board communication does not specify a final inaugural date, so a launch before Navratri should not be presented as confirmed. (Representative pic)