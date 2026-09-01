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Surat–Udaipur Vande Bharat approved with an eight-coach rake: What passengers should know before bookings open

Surat–Udaipur Vande Bharat approved with an eight-coach rake: What passengers should know before bookings open

Railway Board approves Surat–Udaipur Vande Bharat trains 26903/26904. Check the timetable, nine intermediate stops, weekly off day and change to the Asarva service.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 2:44 PM IST
Trains 26903 and 26904 have been approved for the Surat–Udaipur route
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The Railway Board has approved a new Vande Bharat Express between Surat and Udaipur City. The service has been assigned train numbers 26903 and 26904 and is planned with an eight-coach Vande Bharat rake.

The scheduled journey is 7 hours 30 minutes from Surat to Udaipur
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Train 26903 is scheduled to leave Surat at 6:10 am and reach Udaipur City at 1:40 pm. Train 26904 will leave Udaipur City at 3:35 pm and arrive in Surat at 11:00 pm, giving the return journey a scheduled duration of 7 hours 25 minutes.

The train will run six days a week with nine intermediate stops
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The approved timetable provides service on every day except Tuesday. Commercial stops are listed at Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Maninagar, Asarva, Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur and Zawar.

The existing Udaipur–Asarva Vande Bharat is set to be discontinued
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The same Railway Board communication approves the discontinuation of trains 26963 and 26964 between Udaipur City and Asarva. That service began regular operations in February 2026; the new train effectively extends direct Vande Bharat connectivity beyond Ahmedabad to Surat.

Surat will maintain the rake, but the inaugural date is still unannounced
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Surat has been designated as the primary maintenance base, while Vadodara and Asarva will serve as watering stations. The Railway Board communication does not specify a final inaugural date, so a launch before Navratri should not be presented as confirmed. (Representative pic)

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