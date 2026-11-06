Tata Punch EV holds off Mahindra XEV 9S by 45 units in October

October's order does not match the year so far. One secondary tally for January to September puts the Windsor EV first with 34,012, ahead of the Punch EV at 27,923, the Nexon EV at 27,062 and the XEV 9S at 25,943. The same report calls these figures indicative. In the first half of 2026, the Punch EV was only fourth, with 15,683 units.