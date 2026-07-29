Tatkal booking changes from August 1: Indian Railways' new token system explained

West Central Railway has announced a new token-based system for Tatkal ticket bookings at reservation counters, effective from August 1. Passengers will no longer wait in line for hours — instead, they collect a token and return at their allotted time to complete the booking.
Token distribution timings align with existing Tatkal booking schedules. AC Tatkal tokens are distributed between 8:30 AM and 9:00 AM. Non-AC Tatkal tokens are issued between 9:00 AM and 9:30 AM — giving passengers a clear, structured window to arrive and secure their spot.
Initially, each reservation counter will issue 10 tokens for AC Tatkal bookings and 15 tokens for non-AC Tatkal bookings. The number may be increased or reduced depending on passenger demand and local requirements at each station.
If Tatkal seats remain available after all token holders have completed their bookings, the remaining tickets will be offered to other passengers on a first-come, first-served basis — ensuring no seat goes to waste and walk-in passengers still have a chance.
The new system introduces two token categories. Category A is reserved for passengers booking tickets for family members. To receive a Category A token, passengers must present their own valid photo ID along with the photo ID of the family member travelling.
Category B tokens are issued for all other Tatkal bookings — individual travellers, non-family groups and general passengers. Both categories are non-transferable, meaning a token issued to one person cannot be used by another person under any circumstance.
The token system is designed to make Tatkal counter bookings more efficient while ensuring a fairer experience for all passengers. Railway officials say the move is expected to shorten waiting times, improve crowd management and make the entire counter booking process more transparent.