Terrifying Skywalks Around the World You Must See

Glass Terror
Walk over the Grand Canyon’s glass-floored walkway and feel your stomach drop 500 feet above the Colorado River. The horseshoe shape amplifies the illusion of floating, making adrenaline junkies shiver.
Fjord Fear
Norway’s Aurlandsfjord viewing platform rises 2,000 feet above water, blending sleek timber design with vertigo-inducing views. Even seasoned travelers pause, mesmerized yet terrified by the height.
Water Plunge
Iguazu Falls’ suspended walkway hovers 820 feet above cascading waters. The roar of 270 waterfalls combined with the sheer drop creates a breathtaking mix of awe and primal fear.
Sky Mirror
China’s Shilinxia Scenic Area offers a circular glass perch 1,312 feet above the gorge. Step carefully—one glance down and the vertiginous drop turns your knees to jelly, while your eyes feast on the view.
Tower Edge
Chicago’s Willis Tower glass boxes extend 1,353 feet above the streets. Visitors experience a surreal blend of thrill and terror, capturing cityscapes and heart-pounding views simultaneously.
Arctic Eye
Canada’s Columbia Icefield Skywalk juts over a 918-foot drop, offering glacier views that feel closer than safe. The combination of icy winds and glass flooring makes each step a test of nerve.
Floating Illusion
Switzerland’s First Cliff Walk perches 2,000 meters above ground. The narrow, elevated walkway and panoramic vistas create a surreal, almost vertigo-inducing sensation that lingers long after the descent.