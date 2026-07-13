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Terrifying Skywalks Around the World You Must See

Terrifying Skywalks Around the World You Must See

Experience vertigo-inducing thrills at the world’s most terrifying skywalks, from Grand Canyon glass floors to Norway fjords, Iguazu Falls, China, and Swiss cliff-edge views.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 4:29 PM IST
Glass Terror
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Glass Terror

Walk over the Grand Canyon’s glass-floored walkway and feel your stomach drop 500 feet above the Colorado River. The horseshoe shape amplifies the illusion of floating, making adrenaline junkies shiver.

Fjord Fear
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Fjord Fear

Norway’s Aurlandsfjord viewing platform rises 2,000 feet above water, blending sleek timber design with vertigo-inducing views. Even seasoned travelers pause, mesmerized yet terrified by the height.

 

Water Plunge
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Water Plunge

Iguazu Falls’ suspended walkway hovers 820 feet above cascading waters. The roar of 270 waterfalls combined with the sheer drop creates a breathtaking mix of awe and primal fear.

Sky Mirror
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Sky Mirror

China’s Shilinxia Scenic Area offers a circular glass perch 1,312 feet above the gorge. Step carefully—one glance down and the vertiginous drop turns your knees to jelly, while your eyes feast on the view.

Tower Edge
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Tower Edge

Chicago’s Willis Tower glass boxes extend 1,353 feet above the streets. Visitors experience a surreal blend of thrill and terror, capturing cityscapes and heart-pounding views simultaneously.

Arctic Eye
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Arctic Eye

Canada’s Columbia Icefield Skywalk juts over a 918-foot drop, offering glacier views that feel closer than safe. The combination of icy winds and glass flooring makes each step a test of nerve.

Floating Illusion
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Floating Illusion

Switzerland’s First Cliff Walk perches 2,000 meters above ground. The narrow, elevated walkway and panoramic vistas create a surreal, almost vertigo-inducing sensation that lingers long after the descent.

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