The alleged iPhone 18 Pro Max video looks convincing—but demo units cannot confirm Apple’s final design

A circulating video appears to show a larger iPhone 18 Pro Max-style unit in a deep red or “Dark Cherry” finish and a smaller iPhone 18 Pro-style unit in blue. The visual evidence supports only what appears in the clip; it does not establish that either object is a final retail device.
Reports attribute the clip to the Korean tipster yeux1122 and describe the objects as demo units in a retail-like setting. Apple did not publish the video, authenticate the devices or confirm the colour names. The correct labels are therefore “alleged,” “apparent” and “reported,” not “revealed.”
Recent reports broadly agree on Dark Cherry and a light blue, but they conflict over whether black, silver or both will complete the range. That disagreement is important: even apparently convincing mock-ups, trays or demo units may represent prototypes, accessories or incomplete colour selections.
Reports also predict an A20 Pro chip, a new modem, larger batteries and a variable-aperture main camera. None was confirmed by Apple as of September 8. The only relevant official fact was a September 9 Apple event; its invitation did not promise particular iPhone models, colours or specifications.