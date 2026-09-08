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The alleged iPhone 18 Pro Max video looks convincing—but demo units cannot confirm Apple’s final design

The alleged iPhone 18 Pro Max video looks convincing—but demo units cannot confirm Apple’s final design

A video appears to show Dark Cherry and blue iPhone 18 Pro demo units, but Apple has authenticated neither. Here is what the clip supports, where the leaks conflict and what remains rumour.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026, 6:27 PM IST
The clip appears to show two unreleased display units
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A circulating video appears to show a larger iPhone 18 Pro Max-style unit in a deep red or “Dark Cherry” finish and a smaller iPhone 18 Pro-style unit in blue. The visual evidence supports only what appears in the clip; it does not establish that either object is a final retail device.

The footage came through a tipster, not Apple
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Reports attribute the clip to the Korean tipster yeux1122 and describe the objects as demo units in a retail-like setting. Apple did not publish the video, authenticate the devices or confirm the colour names. The correct labels are therefore “alleged,” “apparent” and “reported,” not “revealed.”

Competing colour leaks do not agree on the full range
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Recent reports broadly agree on Dark Cherry and a light blue, but they conflict over whether black, silver or both will complete the range. That disagreement is important: even apparently convincing mock-ups, trays or demo units may represent prototypes, accessories or incomplete colour selections.

The A20 Pro and variable-aperture camera remain rumours too
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Reports also predict an A20 Pro chip, a new modem, larger batteries and a variable-aperture main camera. None was confirmed by Apple as of September 8. The only relevant official fact was a September 9 Apple event; its invitation did not promise particular iPhone models, colours or specifications.

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