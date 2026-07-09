The Five-Minute Habit : Great Managers Never Skip, Average Ones Always Do

Warm Words
Average managers save the hard conversation for review season, by which point the moment has gone cold and the story has already calcified into resentment. The best managers do something almost uncomfortable: they say the thing within days, sometimes hours, while it still costs almost nothing to hear.
Silent Meetings
Somewhere inside every "status update" one-on-one is a real conversation dying to happen — the doubt, the friction, the thing nobody puts in a dashboard. The managers people remember flip the entire meeting over to make room for it.
Because I Said So
One phrase quietly destroys more trust than any bad decision ever could. Explaining the reasoning behind a call takes five extra minutes and changes whether a team executes with judgment or simply waits to be told what to do next.
Small and Early
There's a version of every serious performance problem that existed months earlier as something tiny and fixable. The managers who catch it then, instead of waiting for it to become undeniable, are doing something almost nobody notices until it's missing.
Wrong Room
Praise delivered privately and criticism delivered publicly is backwards, and most managers don't even realize they're doing it. One version builds a culture. The other quietly teaches an entire team to stop taking risks.
Three Words
"I don't know" sounds like weakness until you watch what happens to a team led by someone who bluffs instead. One phrase either protects a manager's credibility for years or slowly, invisibly, erodes it beyond repair.
Pause Button
The instinct to solve a problem the second it's described feels helpful. It's actually one of the fastest ways to build a team that stops thinking for itself — and the fix is a single question asked before any answer.