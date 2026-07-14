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The Hidden Home Appliances Sabotaging Your Wi-Fi Signal

The Hidden Home Appliances Sabotaging Your Wi-Fi Signal

Hidden appliances like microwaves, fish tanks, mirrors, and electronics can weaken your Wi-Fi signal, causing slowdowns or dead zones. Simple fixes restore connectivity and speed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Microwave Interference
1/5

Microwave Interference

Your kitchen microwave could be sabotaging your Wi-Fi. Leaking 2.4 GHz signals clash with routers, causing instant slowdowns or disconnections. Switching to 5 GHz can save your streaming sanity.

Fish Tank
2/5

Fish Tank

A large aquarium between your router and device creates a natural dead zone. Water molecules absorb Wi-Fi signals, weakening coverage. Elevate your router or use mesh systems to bypass this liquid obstacle.

Reflective Surfaces
3/5

Reflective Surfaces

Mirrors, big TVs, and metal walls reflect radio waves like pinballs. Signals bounce unpredictably, leaving rooms in shadow. Rearranging furniture or adding a Wi-Fi extender can reclaim lost coverage.

Weather Woes
4/5

Weather Woes

Heavy snow, ice, or extreme heat can physically damage outdoor cables or block satellite signals. Overloaded networks during storms compound slowdowns. Seasonal weather isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a Wi-Fi killer.

Hidden Culprits
5/5

Hidden Culprits

Other everyday devices like fluorescent lights, car ignitions, or old electronics can interfere with your Wi-Fi without warning. Identifying these hidden disruptors ensures smooth, uninterrupted connectivity.

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