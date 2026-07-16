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The secret iPhone and Android features that will blow your mind

The secret iPhone and Android features that will blow your mind

Unlock hidden iPhone and Android features that boost productivity, simplify navigation, and transform daily device use. From Back Tap to Picture-in-Picture, discover your phone’s secret powers.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Back Tap
1/7

Back Tap

iPhone’s Back Tap lets users execute actions by simply tapping the rear, from taking screenshots to launching apps instantly. It turns everyday device interaction into a frictionless, magical shortcut.

Live Text
2/7

Live Text

Capture text directly from images or the camera app. Copy, paste, translate, or search in real-time, transforming static text into actionable digital intelligence on your iPhone.

 

Focus Mode
3/7

Focus Mode

Control distractions like a pro. Customize notifications per activity—work, sleep, or leisure—ensuring only essential alerts break through while your attention stays laser-focused.

Split Screen
4/7

Split Screen

Android split-screen lets you run two apps simultaneously. From streaming while messaging to multitasking like a mobile ninja, this hidden trick elevates productivity instantly.

Screen Pinning
5/7

Screen Pinning

Prevent accidental app exits or unauthorized access. Screen Pinning locks an app to the screen, perfect for lending your phone to someone without risking privacy or app settings.

Gesture Navigation
6/7

Gesture Navigation

Swipe, tap, and navigate seamlessly without buttons. Android’s gesture controls make interacting with your phone intuitive and visually clean, turning everyday navigation into a fluid experience.

Picture-in-Picture
7/7

Picture-in-Picture

Watch videos while browsing, texting, or working on another app. This hidden feature keeps entertainment flowing and productivity intact, giving your multitasking superpowers.

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