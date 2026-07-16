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The secret: What mechanics never tell car owners

The secret: What mechanics never tell car owners

Discover the secrets your car mechanic won’t tell you—save money, avoid unnecessary repairs, and learn how to spot hidden parts, DIY fixes, and common service scams.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Secret Repairs
1/7

Secret Repairs

Mechanics often prefer you leave all repairs to them, but many fixes, like minor dents or scratches, can be done yourself. Knowing this saves money and avoids unnecessary upsells.

 Hidden Parts
2/7

 Hidden Parts

Always ask to see old parts removed and new ones installed. If old parts aren’t worn, replacing them may be needless. Inspecting prevents being charged for unnecessary replacements.

Fluid Myths
3/7

Fluid Myths

Coolant and power steering flushes are commonly upsold but rarely needed. Understanding which fluids truly need changing protects your wallet and avoids unneeded labor.

Test Drives
4/7

Test Drives

A mechanic’s test drive is vital. It can reveal whether you need new brake pads or a full rotor replacement. Skipping this check could lead to costly misdiagnosis.

Brand Matters
5/7

Brand Matters

Cheap aftermarket parts flood the market, but quality matters. Always request name-brand replacements and verify packaging to ensure longevity and safety of your car.

DIY Oil
6/7

DIY Oil

Oil changes are simple yet often overpriced. Home kits allow you to maintain your car at a fraction of the cost without sacrificing engine performance.

 

Scam Alerts
7/7

Scam Alerts

Watch out for services like transmission flushes or synthetic oil changes that aren’t required by your manufacturer. Being informed prevents overspending and protects your car.

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