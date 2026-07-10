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These 6 AI tools can turn hours of busywork into minutes

These 6 AI tools can turn hours of busywork into minutes

Six AI tools can compress research, design, video and office tasks. See what ChatGPT, NotebookLM, Claude, Canva, Firefly and Microsoft Copilot actually do.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 5:19 PM IST
AI Can Compress Work
1/7

The best AI tools do not replace human judgement, but they can compress research, summarising, drafting, design and editing workflows. Here are six tools whose current features can remove repetitive steps from a busy workday.

ChatGPT Does Deep Research
2/7

ChatGPT's Deep Research can plan, investigate and synthesise complex questions into a documented report. OpenAI says it can work with uploaded files, the public web, specific websites and enabled ChatGPT apps.

Claude Research Digs Deeper
3/7

Claude's Research feature is designed for deeper investigation across information sources. Anthropic says Research is available to paid Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans across web, desktop and mobile.

Canva Builds Draft Slides
4/7

Canva's Magic Design for Presentations can turn a prompt into editable draft slides with an outline and content. It can cut the blank-page stage, although facts, copy and visual hierarchy still need human review.

Firefly Creates Missing Footage
5/7

Adobe Firefly can generate and edit creative assets. Its AI video tools can generate new footage to fit existing content, while Adobe also positions text-to-video for uses including B-roll and visual effects.

NotebookLM Works From Sources
6/7

Google's NotebookLM is built around source-led research. Its 2026 upgrades added advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities, while Audio Overviews and Slide Decks can transform supplied sources into new formats.

Copilot Lives Inside Work
7/7

Microsoft 365 Copilot works across Word, Excel, Outlook and Teams. Microsoft says it can create document drafts, suggest formulas, summarise email threads and summarise meetings—cutting several routine office steps.

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