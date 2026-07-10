These 6 AI tools can turn hours of busywork into minutes

The best AI tools do not replace human judgement, but they can compress research, summarising, drafting, design and editing workflows. Here are six tools whose current features can remove repetitive steps from a busy workday.
ChatGPT's Deep Research can plan, investigate and synthesise complex questions into a documented report. OpenAI says it can work with uploaded files, the public web, specific websites and enabled ChatGPT apps.
Claude's Research feature is designed for deeper investigation across information sources. Anthropic says Research is available to paid Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans across web, desktop and mobile.
Canva's Magic Design for Presentations can turn a prompt into editable draft slides with an outline and content. It can cut the blank-page stage, although facts, copy and visual hierarchy still need human review.
Adobe Firefly can generate and edit creative assets. Its AI video tools can generate new footage to fit existing content, while Adobe also positions text-to-video for uses including B-roll and visual effects.
Google's NotebookLM is built around source-led research. Its 2026 upgrades added advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities, while Audio Overviews and Slide Decks can transform supplied sources into new formats.
Microsoft 365 Copilot works across Word, Excel, Outlook and Teams. Microsoft says it can create document drafts, suggest formulas, summarise email threads and summarise meetings—cutting several routine office steps.