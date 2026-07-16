Thinking of switching to electric? These 5 scooters make the decision straightforward

India's electric scooter market has matured rapidly, with leading brands now offering genuine alternatives to petrol scooters — delivering better running costs, lower maintenance and a cleaner commute. Here are five of the best electric scooters worth buying right now.
The Magnus G Max packs a 3 kWh LFP battery with a 142 km claimed range and a 65 km/h top speed. With 33 litres of boot space, a comfortable seat and a focus on durability and low running costs, it is designed specifically for practical, real-world Indian conditions.
The Ather 450X features a 2.9 kWh battery with up to 126 km IDC range, fast-charging capability and a connected touchscreen dashboard. It proves that electric scooters can deliver a fun, tech-forward ride — not just a functional one.
With a battery capacity of up to 5.1 kWh and a claimed range of up to 140 km, the iQube handles smoothly for city use. SmartXonnect connectivity features add convenience while keeping the ownership experience simple and low-maintenance.
The Chetak Electric pairs a 3.2 kWh battery with a 126 km range inside a premium all-metal body with IP67-rated components. Its build quality minimises wear and tear over time — making it one of the most refined and long-lasting electric scooters in India.
The Vida V1 features a removable 3.9 kWh battery pack with a quoted range of up to 165 km and multiple charging options. Its modular design can be tailored to suit different urban lifestyles — making it one of the most practical and future-ready choices on this list.