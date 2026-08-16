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This Indian train journey covers only three kilometres—and it could end before you finish listening to one song

This Indian train journey covers only three kilometres—and it could end before you finish listening to one song

The three-kilometre rail hop from Nagpur Junction to Ajni takes about seven to nine minutes on several through-trains. Here is what is verified—and which fare and ridership claims are not.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026, 7:10 AM IST
A three-kilometre journey between neighbouring stations
1/5

Nagpur Junction and Ajni are approximately three kilometres apart by rail. The segment is widely cited as the shortest distance covered between scheduled Indian Railway stops. Depending on the train, the published journey time is approximately seven to nine minutes.

It is a route segment, not one dedicated shuttle
2/5

There is no single train operating only between Nagpur and Ajni. Several longer-distance services stop at both stations, allowing passengers to book the short segment when permitted. The fastest listed service covers it in about seven minutes, while others take eight or nine minutes.

Why the “thousands of commuters” claim was removed
3/5

The stations serve Nagpur and surrounding areas, but no authoritative source was located confirming that thousands of passengers travel specifically between these two stations every day. It is safer to describe the segment as useful for eligible passengers without inventing a daily ridership number.

A short contrast with India’s first passenger train
4/5

India’s first passenger train ran from Bombay’s Bori Bunder to Thane on April 16, 1853, covering approximately 34 kilometres. The Nagpur–Ajni segment is less than one-tenth of that distance, making it an unusual feature of the modern timetable. (AI generated representative image)

Ticket prices depend on the train and booking conditions
5/5

The viral ₹60-to-₹1,255 fare range should not be presented as a universal price list. Not every train offers every travel class for this short segment, and fares can depend on train category, class, quota, reservation charges and booking date. Passengers should check IRCTC before travelling.

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