Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Three upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles explained: Himalayan 440 reports, Himalayan 750 prototype and GT-R750 racer

Three upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles explained: Himalayan 440 reports, Himalayan 750 prototype and GT-R750 racer

Royal Enfield has shown a Himalayan 750 prototype and confirmed the GT-R750 race bike, while the Himalayan 440 remains reported. Here is what is verified—and what is still speculation.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026, 5:40 PM IST
Three projects, but different levels of confirmation
1/6

The Himalayan 440 has been reported by automotive publications but has not been formally announced. Royal Enfield has displayed a Himalayan 750 prototype, while the Continental GT-R750 is officially confirmed as a race prototype for the 2026 GT Cup.

Himalayan 440 remains an expected model
2/6

Autocar India reports that Royal Enfield is developing a smaller Himalayan under the D4G codename. It is expected during the second half of 2026, with an estimated price of Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.60 lakh. Royal Enfield has not confirmed the date or price. 

Scram 440 mechanicals are expected
3/6

Reports suggest the Himalayan 440 could share its engine and underpinnings with the Scram 440. The existing Scram uses a 443cc single-cylinder engine producing 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. These figures are not yet confirmed for the Himalayan.

Himalayan 750 has reached prototype stage
4/6

Royal Enfield displayed the Himalayan 750 prototype at Motoverse 2025. Reports indicate that the production motorcycle may not be presented before EICMA 2026, making a later market launch more plausible. An exact India launch date has not been announced.

Production specifications remain unconfirmed
5/6

Prototype sightings indicate a twin-cylinder engine and adventure-focused hardware, but final output, weight, features and pricing have not been disclosed. Figures such as 55 bhp, 65 Nm and a Rs 4 lakh starting price should not be presented as confirmed specifications.

GT-R750 is a racing motorcycle—for now
6/6

Royal Enfield has officially introduced the Continental GT-R750 race prototype for the professional grid of its 2026 GT Cup. It receives race-tuned suspension, brakes, tyres, exhausts and bodywork. A street-legal Continental GT 750 has not yet been officially announced. (AI generated representative image)

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended