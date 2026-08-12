Three upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles explained: Himalayan 440 reports, Himalayan 750 prototype and GT-R750 racer

The Himalayan 440 has been reported by automotive publications but has not been formally announced. Royal Enfield has displayed a Himalayan 750 prototype, while the Continental GT-R750 is officially confirmed as a race prototype for the 2026 GT Cup.
Autocar India reports that Royal Enfield is developing a smaller Himalayan under the D4G codename. It is expected during the second half of 2026, with an estimated price of Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.60 lakh. Royal Enfield has not confirmed the date or price.
Reports suggest the Himalayan 440 could share its engine and underpinnings with the Scram 440. The existing Scram uses a 443cc single-cylinder engine producing 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. These figures are not yet confirmed for the Himalayan.
Royal Enfield displayed the Himalayan 750 prototype at Motoverse 2025. Reports indicate that the production motorcycle may not be presented before EICMA 2026, making a later market launch more plausible. An exact India launch date has not been announced.
Prototype sightings indicate a twin-cylinder engine and adventure-focused hardware, but final output, weight, features and pricing have not been disclosed. Figures such as 55 bhp, 65 Nm and a Rs 4 lakh starting price should not be presented as confirmed specifications.
Royal Enfield has officially introduced the Continental GT-R750 race prototype for the professional grid of its 2026 GT Cup. It receives race-tuned suspension, brakes, tyres, exhausts and bodywork. A street-legal Continental GT 750 has not yet been officially announced. (AI generated representative image)