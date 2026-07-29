TVS’ big move for kids: This mini bike could create India’s next racing stars 

Mini Monster
TVS Racing has created a surprising machine that looks small but carries the heart of a serious racing bike. The Apache RR 200 Mini packs a 197.75cc engine, 23 PS power and 20.1 Nm torque, turning a children’s training bike into a track-focused machine built to introduce young riders to professional racing.
Racing Nursery
A new generation of Indian racers could now begin their journey much earlier. Designed for children aged 10 to 14 years, the Apache RR 200 Mini is part of TVS Racing’s junior programme, aiming to provide a controlled environment where young riders can learn racing skills safely.
Bullet Rival
Despite its compact size, this mini racer delivers performance figures that grab attention. With 23 PS power, it produces more power than popular bikes like the Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic 350, proving that this machine is not just a toy but a serious racing platform for future riders.
Track Weapon
Built for the race circuit rather than everyday roads, the Apache RR 200 Mini comes loaded with competition-focused hardware. From adjustable USD forks and racing tyres to performance exhaust and upgraded braking components, every detail has been designed to help young riders experience professional-level racing.
Future Champions
TVS Racing is looking beyond a single motorcycle launch — it is building a pathway for young talent. With 10 bikes handed over to the Madras Motor Sports Club, the company aims to train children in international karting-style racing and identify future motorcycle champions.