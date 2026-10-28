Two Pro Max phones with very different camera plans: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max takes on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max

OPPO lists 200MP main, ultrawide and telephoto rear cameras. Apple uses three 48MP rear cameras, including a main camera with a variable aperture. Resolution is only one part of the picture: sensor design, lenses and processing also shape the photograph.
OPPO’s Find X10 Pro Max costs ₹1,99,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage in India. Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 with 256GB storage. That ₹20,099 entry price gap is not a like-for-like storage comparison.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 6.9 inch OLED display, while OPPO uses a 6.78 inch AMOLED panel. Apple supports refresh rates up to 120Hz. OPPO lists adaptive 1–120Hz operation, with 144Hz available in supported gaming scenarios.
The OPPO runs MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro with ColorOS 17, while Apple uses its A20 Pro chip and iOS. For buyers, the choice also means picking between two software ecosystems. Existing apps, accessories and other devices can matter as much as the chip name.
The Find X10 Pro Max lists 3x optical zoom. The iPhone 18 Pro Max has a 4x optical telephoto camera and an additional 8x optical quality option. Apple’s wording matters: optical quality at 8x is not the same specification as a separate 8x optical lens.
OPPO lists an 8,000mAh typical battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Apple advertises up to 43 hours of video playback for its Pro Max. Battery capacity and playback hours measure different things, so these figures cannot establish a battery life winner.