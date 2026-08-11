Uttarakhand man’s electric flying car could cut 90-minute hill journey to 15 minutes — all you need to know

Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, has demonstrated a single-seat electric flying prototype named HAPIDA SKYNeX. The project is associated with his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited. Videos show the multicopter lifting a pilot during an early demonstration on open ground in Almora.
Tamta says a roughly 40-km journey in the hills can take about 90 minutes by road and believes a future aerial vehicle could cover a similar distance in approximately 10–15 minutes. This is a projected use case, not a performance result demonstrated by the available test flight. No verified range or cruising-speed data has been released.
HAPIDA SKYNeX is described as an all-electric, single-seat personal flying vehicle based on modified multirotor drone technology. It does not use aviation fuel during operation. However, battery capacity, motor output, flight endurance, maximum altitude, payload, charging time and emergency systems have not been publicly disclosed.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared footage of the prototype on X on August 7 and congratulated Tamta for his work in drone innovation. ANI and other news organisations also circulated videos from the demonstration. Official praise for the test should not be confused with aviation certification or commercial approval.
Tamta has rejected allegations that the complete vehicle was imported from China and invited journalists to inspect his facility. That remains his statement rather than an independently documented manufacturing audit. The craft is still experimental and would require extensive engineering validation, safety testing and regulatory clearances before it could carry passengers commercially.