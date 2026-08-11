Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his senior India debut against England in Manchester on July 4, 2026, aged 15 years and 99 days. He became the youngest man to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Rajasthan Royals originally signed him for Rs 1.1 crore before IPL 2025, when he was 13.
Sooryavanshi is associated with Sareen Sports Industries, popularly known as SS, through a cricket-equipment partnership. The company has also introduced a special “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Edition” bat range, reflecting the young cricketer’s rapidly growing popularity among aspiring players and fans.
Complan appointed Sooryavanshi as a brand ambassador in early 2026 and featured him in its “Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan” campaign. The campaign connects his training, nutrition and sporting discipline with the brand’s positioning for young consumers. No dependable primary source was found for the previously claimed Rs 75-lakh-to-Rs 1-crore deal value, so that figure has been removed.
Sooryavanshi appears in a Google Pay campaign aimed at younger users. The advertisement shows a teenager making a UPI payment through a facility connected with a parent’s bank account, presenting digital payments as something that should be used with parental oversight and financial responsibility.
During IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi joined Rajasthan Royals teammate Dhruv Jurel for a Red Bull cricket challenge. The pair attempted to score 60 runs from 30 balls. The collaboration is documented, but the previously claimed Rs 1 crore valuation could not be independently verified and should not be published as fact.
In May 2026, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced plans to appoint Sooryavanshi as an ambassador for the state health department. The proposed role is intended to encourage young people to remain active and adopt healthier lifestyles. This is a public-health ambassador position—not a fifth commercial brand endorsement.