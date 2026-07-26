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Vaishno Devi pilgrims get 4 new train services including 3 Vande Bharat Express — New Delhi, Jammu, Amritsar routes covered

Vaishno Devi pilgrims get 4 new train services including 3 Vande Bharat Express — New Delhi, Jammu, Amritsar routes covered

Indian Railways launches 4 new trains for Vaishno Devi pilgrims — New Delhi–Katra Vande Bharat, Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat, and Amritsar–Katra Express among the new services.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 26, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Four trains. More pilgrims.
1/5

Indian Railways has announced four new train services to improve connectivity for pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Three of the four new services are Vande Bharat Express trains, offering semi-high-speed, fully air-conditioned travel on this pilgrimage route.

Delhi and Jammu covered
2/5

Train 1: New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express — offering faster, more comfortable travel from the capital directly to the base camp of the shrine. Train 2: Jammu Tawi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express — improving onward rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir for pilgrims continuing to Kashmir.

Punjab gets direct link
3/5

Train 3: Srinagar–Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat Express — improving connectivity in the reverse direction, useful for J&K residents travelling towards Jammu and Katra. Train 4: Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express — giving pilgrims from Punjab a new, direct option to reach the shrine without changing trains.

More choice, same route
4/5

The four new trains do not replace existing services. Pilgrims can still choose from the Vande Bharat Express (existing), Shri Shakti Express, Jammu Rajdhani and Swaraj Express — depending on their departure city, schedule preference and budget. The new trains add capacity, not a change of service.

Book on IRCTC now
5/5

Millions of devotees visit the Vaishno Devi shrine every year. Peak pilgrimage seasons — Navratri and summer — see maximum rush. Book your seat early at IRCTC.co.in. Search for trains to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (station code: SVDK) or Jammu Tawi (JAT) for the nearest railhead.

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