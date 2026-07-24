Vande Bharat gets a new route from August 17 — Gandhigram stop added, Saurashtra towns get direct access to Ahmedabad

New departure from Veraval: 3:50 PM (was 2:45 PM). New arrival at Sabarmati: 10:25 PM (was 9:35 PM). Return: departs Sabarmati 6:00 AM (was 5:25 AM), arrives Veraval 12:50 PM (was 12:25 PM). The train now runs approximately one hour later in both directions due to the longer new route.