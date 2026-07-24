Vande Bharat gets a new route from August 17 — Gandhigram stop added, Saurashtra towns get direct access to Ahmedabad

From August 17, 2026, the Veraval–Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26901/26902) will run on a completely new route, adding a Gandhigram stop and bypassing its former Rajkot-Wankaner-Viramgam path. Several Saurashtra towns that previously had no access to this service will now benefit directly.
Old route: Veraval → Rajkot → Wankaner → Surendranagar → Viramgam → Sabarmati. New route from August 17: Veraval → Junagadh → Dhasa → Dhola → Botad → Dhandhuka → Dholka → Gandhigram → Sabarmati. The new alignment serves towns that were previously bypassed entirely by the Vande Bharat.
New departure from Veraval: 3:50 PM (was 2:45 PM). New arrival at Sabarmati: 10:25 PM (was 9:35 PM). Return: departs Sabarmati 6:00 AM (was 5:25 AM), arrives Veraval 12:50 PM (was 12:25 PM). The train now runs approximately one hour later in both directions due to the longer new route.
The new route will significantly benefit tourists travelling to Somnath Temple and the Gir National Park (home of the Asiatic lion) who no longer need to change trains. Students, traders and business travellers across Botad, Dhandhuka and Dholka — districts that previously had no Vande Bharat stop — gain direct connectivity to Ahmedabad.
Several manned level crossings between Gandhigram and Sabarmati will close 5–6 minutes before the Vande Bharat passes and reopen shortly after. Railway officials say this will have minimal impact since the train runs mainly in morning and evening hours — outside peak road traffic windows.
The new route is effective August 17, 2026. Check availability and book on IRCTC.co.in using train numbers 26901 (Sabarmati→Veraval) and 26902 (Veraval→Sabarmati). Seats in AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car are available. The train runs 6 days a week, with one day off per week.