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Virat Kohli surprises Jos Buttler with One8 shoes, Instagram erupts in joy

Virat Kohli surprises Jos Buttler with One8 shoes, Instagram erupts in joy

Virat Kohli surprises Jos Buttler with One8 cricket shoes, sparking global Instagram buzz. Fans celebrate the gesture, highlighting kindness and cricket camaraderie worldwide.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 2:57 PM IST
Shoe Surprise
1/5

Shoe Surprise

Jos Buttler never expected a gift from Virat Kohli himself. After casually mentioning his wish for One8 cricket shoes post-match, the Indian superstar immediately agreed, turning a fleeting comment into a headline-worthy gesture.

Instant Gratitude
2/5

Instant Gratitude

The locker room buzzed as England’s young stars, Jordan Cox and Jake Bethell, learned from Buttler about Virat’s generosity. The story highlights how small acts of kindness from sports icons ripple through an entire squad, inspiring admiration.

Viral Kick
3/5

Viral Kick

A single Instagram post transformed into a social media frenzy. Fans across continents shared Buttler’s delight, illustrating how personal moments between athletes can ignite global excitement and digital virality within hours.

Legendary Gesture
4/5

Legendary Gesture

Virat’s quick decision to send a brand-new pair of One8 shoes underscores his attention to detail and connection with fellow cricketers, reinforcing why his actions both on and off the field command worldwide respect.

Cricket Connect
5/5

The meeting between Buttler and Kohli was more than an exchange of shoes; it became a bridge between cricket cultures. The viral story reflects the growing camaraderie and personal bonds shaping today’s international cricket narratives.

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