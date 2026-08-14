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Virat Kohli’s reported Rs 80 crore Gurugram home: What is verified, what is estimated and what property records show

Virat Kohli’s reported Rs 80 crore Gurugram home: What is verified, what is estimated and what property records show

Virat Kohli’s Gurugram bungalow is widely valued at Rs 80 crore, but that figure and many interior details are media estimates. Here is what reports and property records actually establish.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 7:25 AM IST
Rs 80 crore is a reported estimate
1/6

Kohli is widely reported to own a bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Media estimates place its value at approximately Rs 80 crore, but this figure has not been established through a publicly available purchase deed or a statement from Kohli.

Reports disagree about its size and purchase date
2/6

Published accounts variously describe the home as measuring 4,500sq ft or approximately 10,000sq ft. Reports also differ on when it was acquired. These conflicting figures should not be presented as verified property-record facts.

A geometric home with reported luxury amenities
3/6

Coverage of the bungalow describes a bold geometric exterior, private swimming pool and gym. The unusual pool is frequently characterised as a suspended or “hanging” structure. These details are based primarily on media coverage and publicly circulated images rather than an official tour.

Decorative details cannot be firmly authenticated
4/6

Claims about a particular emerald couch, gold mirror, framed jerseys, dark bathroom and visiting cricketers’ reactions lack strong primary sourcing. These details should be omitted unless verified through photographs or statements directly attributable to the family.

Power of attorney did not transfer ownership
5/6

Kohli reportedly registered a General Power of Attorney authorising his elder brother, Vikas Kohli, to manage property-related matters. A power of attorney grants management authority; it does not, by itself, transfer ownership of the house.

Alibaug and Versova deals are better documented
6/6

Property documents show that Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought two adjoining Alibaug plots measuring about 21,010sq m for Rs 37.86 crore in January 2026. They have also purchased a Versova apartment for Rs 18.29 crore. An earlier Alibaug purchase involved approximately eight acres for around Rs 19 crore.

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