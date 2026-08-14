Kohli is widely reported to own a bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Media estimates place its value at approximately Rs 80 crore, but this figure has not been established through a publicly available purchase deed or a statement from Kohli.
Published accounts variously describe the home as measuring 4,500sq ft or approximately 10,000sq ft. Reports also differ on when it was acquired. These conflicting figures should not be presented as verified property-record facts.
Coverage of the bungalow describes a bold geometric exterior, private swimming pool and gym. The unusual pool is frequently characterised as a suspended or “hanging” structure. These details are based primarily on media coverage and publicly circulated images rather than an official tour.
Claims about a particular emerald couch, gold mirror, framed jerseys, dark bathroom and visiting cricketers’ reactions lack strong primary sourcing. These details should be omitted unless verified through photographs or statements directly attributable to the family.
Kohli reportedly registered a General Power of Attorney authorising his elder brother, Vikas Kohli, to manage property-related matters. A power of attorney grants management authority; it does not, by itself, transfer ownership of the house.
Property documents show that Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought two adjoining Alibaug plots measuring about 21,010sq m for Rs 37.86 crore in January 2026. They have also purchased a Versova apartment for Rs 18.29 crore. An earlier Alibaug purchase involved approximately eight acres for around Rs 19 crore.