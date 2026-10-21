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Waiting for OPPO Find X10 before buying a premium phone? What the official India teaser tells us

Waiting for OPPO Find X10 before buying a premium phone? What the official India teaser tells us

OPPO’s India site teases the Find X10 series, while campaign terms name the X10 and Pro Max. Check the notification and privilege-pack conditions before treating promotional claims as launch details.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026, 6:23 PM IST
The India website says coming soon
1/6

OPPO’s official India site is teasing the Find X10 series and directing visitors to a notification campaign. That establishes an India promotional campaign; it does not, by itself, confirm every specification, retail price or sale arrangement.

The terms name X10 and Pro Max
2/6

OPPO’s privilege-pack document explicitly refers to Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max gift boxes. Use those model names when describing this campaign, rather than assuming that a differently named overseas variant has identical Indian availability.

Notify Me has its own deadline
3/6

The notification campaign terms run from October 13 to October 22, 2026, at 5 pm. Entry requires an OPPO Store account and completing Notify Me; participation offers a chance of prizes rather than guaranteeing a free phone.

The ₹9 pack is a separate promotion
4/6

The privilege-pack purchase period ends at 11:59:59 pm on October 21. Its coupon-validity window runs from October 22 at 6 pm to October 25 at 11:59:59 pm. These are promotion dates, not proof of a particular launch-event time.

Some benefits have strict stock limits
5/6

The terms restrict the Pad SE coupon to the first 50 qualifying Find X10-series purchasers. They also describe model-specific gift boxes. Read the purchase and redemption conditions rather than assuming every person buying a ₹9 pack receives a tablet.

Check local specifications and the final price
6/6

Use the eventual Indian product and checkout pages to confirm storage variants, hardware, price and delivery. The official teaser and campaign terms checked here do not establish that leaked prices or another country’s specifications apply to Indian retail units.

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