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Want to run your AC on solar? Here's exactly how many panels you need — explained simply

Want to run your AC on solar? Here's exactly how many panels you need — explained simply

A 3 KW solar system can run a 1.5-ton AC without electricity bills. Here's exactly how to calculate the right solar panel capacity for your home based on your monthly consumption.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 2:27 PM IST
Solar + AC — India's Fastest Growing Combo
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Solar panel installations are surging across India, and one of the biggest motivators is the ability to run air conditioners without worrying about electricity bills. But choosing the right system capacity is critical to making it work effectively.

1.5-Ton AC Needs A 3 KW System
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If you have a 1.5-ton AC and want to eliminate your electricity bill, install at least a 3 kilowatt on-grid solar system. A 3 KW system generates 12–15 units of electricity per day — approximately what a 1.5-ton AC plus fans and basic appliances consume daily.

On-Grid vs Off-Grid — Know The Difference
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A 3 KW on-grid system uses net metering to balance generation and consumption, eliminating your bill. A 5 KW off-grid system stores electricity in batteries and keeps your home powered even after sunset — but costs significantly more upfront.

Use Your Electricity Bill To Calculate
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Check your electricity bill for your highest monthly consumption month. If you use up to 600 units per month, you need at least a 5 KW solar system — which generates 600–700 units monthly. For 300–400 units of monthly consumption, a 3 KW system may be sufficient.

What Most Homes With One AC Need
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If you use only an AC and fans at home, a 3 KW on-grid system handles your bill through net metering. If you also want energy independence during power cuts, a 5 KW off-grid system with battery storage is the right choice — though at higher installation cost.

Solar Pays For Itself Over Time
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While upfront costs may seem high, solar panels in India typically pay back their cost in 4–6 years through electricity bill savings. With AC usage rising every summer, investing in the right solar capacity now can save lakhs of rupees over a 25-year panel lifespan.

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