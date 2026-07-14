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What To Watch On OTT: 9 New Releases Across Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

What To Watch On OTT: 9 New Releases Across Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

Raktanchal 3, Wuthering Heights, Ride or Die, The Hawk and 5 more — here are all 9 new OTT releases on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video this week from July 13 to 19, 2026.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 2:18 PM IST
A Packed OTT Week — July 13 To 19
1/7

From crime dramas and action comedies to romantic dramas and Korean thrillers, streaming platforms are rolling out an exciting slate of Indian and international titles this week across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Raktanchal Season 3 — Amazon MX Player (July 16)
2/7

The crime drama inspired by the mafia networks of eastern Uttar Pradesh returns for its third season on Amazon MX Player on July 16. Directed by Ritam Srivastava, the show will be available to stream completely free of charge, just like its previous two seasons.

Second Love And Ride Or Die — JioHotstar & Prime (July 13–15)
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Tamil dating reality series Second Love, hosted by Ramya Krishnan, began streaming on JioHotstar on July 13, featuring 12 singles in their thirties looking for love again. Amazon Prime Video adds Ride or Die on July 15 — an action-comedy starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer as best friends whose lives take a wild turn.

Murder 101 And Desire — Prime Video & Netflix
4/7

True crime documentary Murder 101, a three-part series about America's infamous Redhead Murders case, has been streaming on Prime Video since July 13. Netflix premieres Desire on July 17, starring Ludwika Paleta and José María Yazpik in a family drama that takes a dangerous emotional turn.

The Hawk — Netflix (July 16)
5/7

Will Ferrell stars as ageing professional golfer Lonnie Hawkins — better known as "The Hawk" — in this comedy series that follows his attempt to revive his career and complete golf's Grand Slam. Streaming on Netflix from July 16.

Wuthering Heights And Ready Or Not 2 — JioHotstar (July 13 & 16)
6/7

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the romantic drama Wuthering Heights, streaming on JioHotstar from July 13. Comedy-horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives July 16, with Samara Weaving reprising her role alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood.

The East Palace — Netflix (July 17)
7/7

Korean fantasy thriller The East Palace premieres on Netflix on July 17, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo. The series follows a man who can travel between worlds of the living and the dead as he uncovers dark secrets on the King's orders — a compelling fantasy mystery to close the week.

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