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WhatsApp parental controls explained: how families can manage teen settings and check the gradual rollout

WhatsApp parental controls explained: how families can manage teen settings and check the gradual rollout

WhatsApp's new teen controls cover privacy settings, group alerts, Status and Meta AI. See how the parent PIN works, what stays private and why availability may vary by region.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026, 5:04 PM IST
Set up the controls together
1/5

WhatsApp announced optional teen parental controls on September 30. Its setup guide starts on the teen's phone: open Settings, choose Parental controls, confirm the birthdate and follow prompts to link the parent's account. (AI generated representative pic)

A parent PIN protects privacy choices
2/5

Parents can choose who sees their teen's profile photo and who can add them to groups. A teen needs approval through the parent-set PIN to relax protected settings. This gives families control over specific privacy choices. (AI generated representative pic)

Group activity can trigger alerts
3/5

Parents can receive notifications when their teen joins or leaves a group, or when a group grows meaningfully in size. The announcement describes activity alerts, which help families discuss changing group membership. (AI generated representative pic)

Status, Channels and AI have controls
4/5

The tools include choices about Channels and Status visibility. For Meta AI, parents can choose the default 13+ experience or a stricter Limited Content option. These are separate controls for different parts of the app. (AI generated representative pic)

Private messages remain private
5/5

WhatsApp says personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted with the controls enabled. Its product page also warns that rollout is gradual and the feature may not yet be available in your region. (AI generated representative pic)

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