When will India’s first bullet train run? Latest construction figures, August 2027 target and timeline caveats

A July 22, 2026, Ministry of Railways update says the 508-kilometre corridor has completed 452 kilometres of piers, 356 kilometres of girder work, 209 kilometres of track bed and 190 kilometres of overhead-equipment masts. The entire 1,389.5 hectares required for the project has been acquired.
The latest official figure says civil works, including river bridges, are complete across the 97-kilometre Surat–Vapi section. Approximately 87% of its track bed has been laid. The earlier script’s 86% figure came from an older update.
Structural works are complete at Ahmedabad and Bharuch, with finishing work underway. At Sabarmati, foundation work is complete while platform, roof-structure and finishing work continues. At Vadodara, foundation work is complete, with structural and finishing activities in progress.
The Maharashtra alignment includes an approximately 21-kilometre tunnel between BKC and Shilphata. Around seven kilometres will run beneath Thane Creek, making it India’s first undersea rail tunnel. The government says 4.8 kilometres between Ghansoli and Shilphata has been completed.
On the Narmada bridge, 21 of 25 foundation wells and four spans have been completed or launched—not six spans. On the Mahi bridge, 11 of 12 wells and five spans have been completed. The Sabarmati bridge substructure is complete, while superstructure work has begun.
The government has said the first high-speed service is expected on the Surat–Vapi section in August 2027. However, the Railway Ministry says an exact completion date for the entire Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor can be determined only after all civil, track, electrical, signalling and train-supply work progresses.