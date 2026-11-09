Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Which state has the most Vande Bharat trains? From 17 services to just one

Which state has the most Vande Bharat trains? From 17 services to just one

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh top an unofficial state-wise count of 164 Vande Bharat services, at 17 each. Jharkhand has more than Gujarat and Kerala.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 1:35 PM IST
164 services, unevenly spread
1/7

India ran 164 Vande Bharat services as of 18 July 2026, the government told the Lok Sabha: 162 chair car and two sleeper. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said services are added on operational and network needs, not state by state. A state-wise tally therefore needs care. This scorecard uses an unofficial site's table, dated July, which adds up to 164.

The leaders
2/7

On that count, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead with 17 services each, and Karnataka follows with 15. Those three states hold 49 of the 164 services, or about 30%. Delhi, far smaller than any of them, has 13.

The middle of the table
3/7

Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have 11 services each. Jharkhand has nine, ahead of Gujarat with eight and Jammu and Kashmir with seven. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have six each. Rajasthan and Telangana have five. The top seven entries on the table account for about 58% of all services.

The lower end
4/7

Kerala has four services and Punjab three. Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Uttarakhand have two each. Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have one apiece. A low figure here does not mean a state has poor access, as trains counted elsewhere can still stop in it.

Official counts can look different
5/7

Counting method changes the result. A February 2026 PIB release cited 24 services originating or terminating in Maharashtra and 10 in Madhya Pradesh, compared with 17 and six on the unofficial table. A service between two states can count for both on the PIB method. So treat this scorecard as a guide to the spread, not an official ranking.

How far it has come
6/7

The service began in February 2019 and had carried more than 7.5 crore passengers across 274 districts by December 2025, Native Planet reported, citing the Railways Ministry. Vaishnaw said in July 2025 that all states had been covered. The Nagpur-Pune service, launched in August 2025 and running 881 km in about 12 hours, was called the longest at launch.

What to check for your route
7/7

The first sleeper service, Howrah-Kamakhya, began regular runs on 22 January 2026, and the sleeper fleet is the next thing to watch. A new service changes these counts quickly. Before planning a trip, check the current timetable on the Railways' booking platform, since running days vary by route.

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended