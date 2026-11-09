Which state has the most Vande Bharat trains? From 17 services to just one

India ran 164 Vande Bharat services as of 18 July 2026, the government told the Lok Sabha: 162 chair car and two sleeper. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said services are added on operational and network needs, not state by state. A state-wise tally therefore needs care. This scorecard uses an unofficial site's table, dated July, which adds up to 164.
On that count, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead with 17 services each, and Karnataka follows with 15. Those three states hold 49 of the 164 services, or about 30%. Delhi, far smaller than any of them, has 13.
Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have 11 services each. Jharkhand has nine, ahead of Gujarat with eight and Jammu and Kashmir with seven. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have six each. Rajasthan and Telangana have five. The top seven entries on the table account for about 58% of all services.
Kerala has four services and Punjab three. Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Uttarakhand have two each. Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have one apiece. A low figure here does not mean a state has poor access, as trains counted elsewhere can still stop in it.
Counting method changes the result. A February 2026 PIB release cited 24 services originating or terminating in Maharashtra and 10 in Madhya Pradesh, compared with 17 and six on the unofficial table. A service between two states can count for both on the PIB method. So treat this scorecard as a guide to the spread, not an official ranking.
The service began in February 2019 and had carried more than 7.5 crore passengers across 274 districts by December 2025, Native Planet reported, citing the Railways Ministry. Vaishnaw said in July 2025 that all states had been covered. The Nagpur-Pune service, launched in August 2025 and running 881 km in about 12 hours, was called the longest at launch.
The first sleeper service, Howrah-Kamakhya, began regular runs on 22 January 2026, and the sleeper fleet is the next thing to watch. A new service changes these counts quickly. Before planning a trip, check the current timetable on the Railways' booking platform, since running days vary by route.