World's first electromagnetic hybrid transmission: What MG ADAPT means for India's EV future

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled MG ADAPT — described as India's first multi New Energy Vehicle platform capable of supporting electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and range extender electric vehicles on a single modular architecture.
The company confirmed that one EV and one PHEV are slated to debut on the MG ADAPT architecture in FY27. The platform has been designed to improve driving range, enable faster charging, enhance efficiency and performance, strengthen safety and reduce development time for future models.
MG ADAPT integrates a dedicated hybrid engine, a dedicated battery system, India's first 10-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit and what the company claims is the world's first Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission — combining multiple drivetrain innovations into one architecture.
An Intelligent Energy Management System automatically switches between four modes depending on driving conditions: Pure Electric Drive for urban use, Series Hybrid Drive where the engine generates electricity, Parallel Hybrid Drive where engine and motor work together, and Engine Direct Drive for highway cruising.
The platform also supports Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology, where the electric motor powers the wheels at all times while a petrol engine functions only as a generator to recharge the battery — delivering an electric driving experience while extending range for longer journeys.
The unveiling comes as automakers increasingly move beyond pure battery EVs to address India's varying consumer preferences and charging infrastructure constraints. MG ADAPT gives JSW MG the flexibility to offer multiple energy solutions to Indian buyers under one technological backbone.