Your toothbrush now has a camera: Dyson’s ₹42,000 oral-care gadget explained

Camera Brush
Dyson has turned an everyday toothbrush into something closer to a tiny piece of bathroom tech. The CameraJet packs a macro camera and strobe light into its handle, allowing the device to watch what is happening between your teeth while you brush.
Floss Trigger
The toothbrush does not simply record what it sees. Dyson says its software analyses 28 images every second to identify gaps between teeth, triggering a rapid liquid jet that reaches the detected area in roughly one-tenth of a second.
₹42,000 Brush
The futuristic technology comes with a price tag that could make shoppers look twice. Dyson CameraJet is priced at $499.99, roughly ₹42,000, putting this electric toothbrush firmly in the premium gadget category rather than the everyday oral-care aisle.
Smart Mirror
The CameraJet pushes the toothbrush beyond cleaning and into connected-device territory. Its Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone app can track brushing technique while also showing a live view inside the mouth, giving users an unusually detailed look at their brushing routine.
Hidden Tank
There is another clever detail hiding inside the handle. A small water tank is designed to keep the liquid flowing even when the brush is held at different angles, while users can choose between brushing, water flossing or both at once.