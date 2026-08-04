Zomato, Swiggy and now Flipkart: India's food delivery war just got a powerful new player

India's food delivery market — long dominated by Zomato and Swiggy — is set to get intense competition. Flipkart is expected to launch its food delivery app in Bengaluru as soon as around August 15, marking its official entry into a space that also recently saw Rapido's Ownly platform launch. (AI generated representative image)
Sources believe Flipkart aims to charge approximately 10% commission from restaurants — significantly lower than the 16–30% typically charged by Zomato and Swiggy. This lower rate could be a major differentiator for attracting restaurant partners away from established platforms. (AI generated representative image)
Industry sources told Times Now Digital that "India's digital commerce landscape is increasingly converging, with consumers expecting a single platform to meet multiple daily needs — from groceries and meals to retail purchases and financial services." Flipkart's existing customer base is seen as a significant advantage. (AI generated representative image)
Experts caution that lower commissions alone will not guarantee success. Delivery reliability, hyperlocal partnerships, customer experience and sustained unit economics will determine whether Flipkart can genuinely challenge Zomato and Swiggy in a market where execution matters as much as pricing. (AI generated representative image)
Sources noted that "the boundaries between e-commerce, quick commerce and food delivery are likely to become increasingly blurred, creating integrated consumer ecosystems centred on convenience and trust rather than standalone service categories" — a landscape where Flipkart's cross-category presence gives it a structural edge. (AI generated representative image)