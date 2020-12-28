Pilot draws syringe in German sky to celebrate arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

The world is hoping of a return to normalcy after several countries began vaccinating their populations against the coronavirus. A pilot in South Germany decided to mark this development in his own way - by tracing a giant syringe in the sky.

Twenty-year-old pilot Samy Kramer flew his Diamond DA20 Katana light aircraft for 200km in a route laid out in the likeness of a syringe to celebrate the beginning of vaccination drive in Europe. Just before Christmas, he drew a 70km long syringe 5,000 feet in the air, global flight tracking service Flightradar24 posted on its website. The portal also shared the syringe-shaped route Kramer followed.

Kramer mapped out the route he had to take before taking off near Lake Constance in South Germany, Reuters reported. His feat was to convince people opposing COVID-19 vaccines to rethink their stand on the inoculation, he told the news agency.

"There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving," Kramer said, adding that his flight should not be understood as a direct call to be vaccinated.

"Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic," Kramer said.

Germany officially began its mass vaccination drive last Sunday. The country intends to distribute over 1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of 2020, followed by around 700,000 per week from January.

Tensions are high with a new strain of coronavirus surging in the United Kingdom along with other European countries as well as rest of the world.

