Pink Ball Test: Reliance end, Adani end at Narendra Modi Stadium draw opposition's ire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Modi government for renaming Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera as Narendra Modi stadium. In a veiled attack at PM Modi, Rahul said it was "beautiful how the truth reveals itself". "Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding. #HumDoHamareDo," he tweeted. He also shared the same tweet in Hindi.

Beautiful how the truth reveals itself.



Narendra Modi stadium

- Adani end

- Reliance end



With Jay Shah presiding.#HumDoHumareDo â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2021

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also launched a direct attack on the BJP, saying they might have realised now that the stadium was named after a home minister who banned their organisation (Rashtriya Svyamsevak Sangh). "Maybe they just realised the stadium was named for a Home Minister who had banned their parent organisation! Or maybe this is advance booking to ensure the next visiting Head of State is hosted here, like Trump? Or is this the beginning of a legacy-creation-thru-labelling spree?" he said.

Also read: Motera Stadium in Gujarat renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan also tweeted saying "wonder whether Modiji prefers to bat from the Ambani end and the Adani end". He said it was a "sixer by Modiji". The world's largest stadium Motera Stadium in Gujarat was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated it on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators.

There is some justification for renaming the Sardar Patel stadium the Narendra Modi stadium. Patel was not a cricketer, but Modi is the greatest spin master of all time! His spin will not only clean bowl you, it will also clean out your mind! He can spin from Ambani or Adani end! https://t.co/5FK4HseGFH â Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 25, 2021

Opposition parties have said the whole exercise of renaming the stadium was an "insult" to the first home minister of the country. Depending on the BJP government's decision, Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju said while the name of the whole Sports Complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, only the name of one cricket stadium has been named Narendra Modi Stadium. "Ironically, "The Parivar", which never respected Sardar Patel, even after his death, is now making hue & cry," he tweeted.

In 2007, Smt Sonia Gandhi came to Arunachal Pradesh and changed beautiful Arunachal University as Rajiv Gandhi University, laid foundation for Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, after having Indira Gandhi Park, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Nehru Museum, Jawahar Nehru College, list is endless... https://t.co/Cdl7LAyc8w â Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 24, 2021

He further said in 2007, Sonia Gandhi came to Arunachal Pradesh and changed beautiful Arunachal University as Rajiv Gandhi University, laid the foundation for Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, after having Indira Gandhi Park, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Nehru Museum, Jawahar Nehru College, the list is endless.

The venue is hosting the third Test Match between India and England. The opening day was particularly bad for the guests as the entire team was dismissed for 112, thanks to local lad Axar Patel's six-wicket haul.

Also read: World's largest cricket stadium in Motera to host India-England Test; Twitter abuzz ahead of match